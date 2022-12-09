Feel Festive with Cynthia Bailey x Seagram’s Escapes Holiday Cocktails

‘Tis the season for Cynthia Bailey to enjoy a much-needed reprieve. “To me, the holidays represent family, friends, celebration, delicious food and drinks, and good times,” she says. “As an entrepreneur, reality star, and actress, I am super busy and focused on work most of the year, so I always look forward to the holidays to relax, reboot, and unwind.” And while she is cozying up with loved ones, why not cozy up with a nice cocktail courtesy of Seagram’s Escapes? “Some of my favorite activities during the holiday season are cooking, spending time with my family, playing board games, watching movies, holiday parties, and relaxing and unwinding with a nice cocktail. Excited to make Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Jolly Punch for my friends and family!”

After her smash hit Halloween cocktail, making a holiday version was a foregone conclusion. “I decided to continue my partnership with Seagram’s Escapes for the holidays because I love working with their incredible team and the amazing work that we have been able to do together. Seagram’s Escapes has the best holiday cocktail recipes. The recipes are always cute, fun and easy for entertaining!” There’s an emphasis on community uplift as well. “As a partner, I especially love our Seagram’s Escapes Women Empowerment tours and Seagram’s Escapes Black owned business marketplace initiative that we created to support and shine a spotlight on Black business owners. This partnership is all about greatness, not just during the holidays, but all year round. So excited for all the amazing projects they have coming up in 2023!” You don’t even have to wait for Santa to sip away! “Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Jolly is our Christmas holiday cocktail, however it can be enjoyed any time of year.”

Cynthia is awaiting the new opportunities of the new year. “The sky’s the limit for 2023! New beginnings personally and professionally. I am excited to expand my work as an actress and focus on the NEW love of my life. ME!!! #Selflove.” Celebrate the holidays and 2023 with the delicious cocktail recipe featured below and find additional recipes HERE!

Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Jolly Punch

Ingredients:

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup frozen cranberries

2 lemons, sliced

2 bottles Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happy

1 cup cranberry juice

1 cup sparkling rosé

½ cup vodka

4 slices watermelon, cut into holiday trees

1 pint raspberry sorbet

Mint sprigs (for garnish)

Directions: Add all ingredients except raspberry sorbet to a pitcher. Stir to combine. Add 1 scoop of raspberry sorbet to each glass. Pour the punch over the sorbet and garnish with tree shaped watermelon slices and a sprig of mint, if desired. Chill until ready to serve.

