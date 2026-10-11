On the Scene: The New Apple Bottoms Collection at the Brand’s Chicago Pop-Up

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Cliche

Fashion Bomb Daily headed to Three Cities Social Club in Chicago’s River North for the Apple Bottoms pop-up, where guests shopped exclusive pieces, enjoyed a live DJ, and previewed the brand’s newest collection.

Fashion Bomb Daily was in the house to chat with guests and find out their favorite pieces from the new collection:

The new collection includes velour tracksuits, leather jackets, and the brand’s iconic jeans, this time dipped in crystals and offered in a variety of silhouettes.

Apple Bottoms has been part of the culture for more than two decades. The brand was launched in 2003 by Nelly, Yomi Martin, Nick Loftis, and Ian Kelly, filling a void in the fashion industry by creating jeans for curvy women, inspired by Nelly’s sister, who had a hard time finding jeans that fit her frame.

After its final collection dropped in 2010, the brand returned with a relaunch and is now back with a fresh take on the pieces that made it a Y2K favorite. Guests came to celebrate the brand’s relaunch in style. Take a look below:

CBN Chicago

Of course, no Apple Bottoms celebration would be complete without the soundtrack. Press play to hear guests share their favorite song.

Did you shop the Apple Bottoms pop-up? Which piece from the new collection is on your wish list? Shop today at AppleBottoms.com.

Miss Cleo and Chicago Fashion Diva

Photos and Video: Jay Next Door/Caz