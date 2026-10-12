RJ Mitte’s Cause Of Death Reported After ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Dies At 34

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Cliche





RJ Mitte, whose portrayal of Walter White Jr. made him a familiar face to “Breaking Bad” fans, has died at 34. The actor’s death comes shortly after a podcast appearance in which he revisited the series and shared his thoughts on what happened to the White family after its devastating ending. Mitte had also recently spent time with former costar Luis Moncada and was engaged to longtime partner Kennedy Suarez.

RJ Mitte’s Death Confirmed In Texas

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According to TMZ, a county official confirmed that Mitte died Monday, October 12, in Texas. The outlet reported that he died by suicide. Law enforcement said the death investigation remains ongoing.

Mitte was best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Anna Gunn’s Skyler White. His role placed him inside the family at the heart of “Breaking Bad,” as Walter’s secret criminal life gradually unraveled the home he claimed he was trying to protect.

The actor appeared in 56 episodes of the AMC drama, which ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013.

Mitte Recently Revisited His ‘Breaking Bad’ Character

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Last week, Mitte appeared on “The Joe Vulpis Podcast,” where he discussed a question fans continued asking long after the show ended. What became of Walt Jr., Skyler and Holly?

As The Blast reported, Mitte said “a lot of people” wanted his take on the family’s future. He did not imagine an easy road ahead for the characters. “I don’t see that Skyler, Walt Jr. and Holly are in the best position now,” he predicted.

He Questioned Whether Walter White’s Money Would Reach His Family

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During the podcast, Mitte addressed the hopeful fan theories that Walter’s children eventually received his money. He acknowledged ideas that “they got the money” and that “Walt Jr.’s following in the footsteps and all these things,” but said he believed “they don’t get the money.”

His reasoning centered on the size of Walter’s drug operation and the attention it would bring from investigators.

“When the DEA comes in, especially to a man like Walter White, like Heisenberg, who isn’t just some small nobody but a global distributor destroying millions of lives, they don’t just let the family go,” he said. “They just don’t go, ‘Okay, well he’s dead’ or ‘He’s gone, y’all have a great life now.’ No, it’s like you’re under lock and key. They’re watching you.”

Mitte Had Recently Spent Time With Co-star Luis Moncada

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Earlier this month, Mitte reunited with “Breaking Bad” costar Luis Moncada. According to TMZ, social media posts showed the two smiling during their time together.

Beyond “Breaking Bad,” his acting credits included “The Oak Room,” “The Recall,” and “The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!).”

Mitte also used his platform to champion disability rights, drawing on his own experience living with cerebral palsy. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, supported anti-bullying efforts and worked with SAG-AFTRA’s Performers with Disabilities Committee to advocate for greater inclusion in entertainment. His work earned him the Disability Rights Legal Center’s 2025 DREAM Award.

Earlier this year, Mitte spoke at an Axios event about the harm caused by inaccurate or one-dimensional portrayals of people with disabilities. “When you feel misrepresented … it hurts to your soul, so much stronger than just a bad show,” he said, according to Axios.

RJ Mitte Was Engaged To Kennedy Suarez

Mitte had also celebrated a personal milestone in the year before his death. The actor proposed to Kennedy Suarez in 2025 after years of dating. The couple was engaged when he died.

From his scenes with Cranston and Gunn to his continued conversations with viewers about the White family, Mitte remained closely connected to the role that introduced him to so many audiences.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 in the United States to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.









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