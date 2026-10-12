Fashion

Dressed Up Denim

October 12, 2026
Dressed Up Denim
Edited By Cliche
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Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Cliche


Outfit Details: Harris Tapper Jacket (pants seen here), Suzie Kondi Shirt (last seen here), Ulla Johnson Shorts (last seen here), By Far Boots (last seen here), Chanel Bag

The right pair of jeans can carry you from a morning coffee meeting to a late lunch, and it rarely takes much to make them feel a little less casual. A high-waisted pair with a slight flare leg, finished with a belt, a sequin top, and a boho wedge, suddenly gives denim just the right amount of polish for afternoon plans. I also love treating denim as an outerwear layer, where a jacket thrown over something more decorative makes the whole look feel more finished.

 

Outfit Details: TWP Top, Pants & Belt, Paige Clogs, Vanessa Bruno Bag, Saint Laurent Sunglasses | Harris Tapper Jacket (pants seen here), Suzie Kondi Shirt (last seen here), Ulla Johnson Shorts (last seen here), By Far Boots (last seen here), Chanel Bag

There is so much range beyond a classic straight-leg blue jean. A pair in plum or a rich red can be every bit as compelling as a printed trouser, particularly when the silhouette has some presence of its own. I love an exaggerated cuff that almost frames a beautiful shoe, or a denim jacket with a cinched waist that gives it real shape. It makes the most familiar fabric in my wardrobe feel ready for a much fuller calendar.

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The post Dressed Up Denim appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.



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Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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