Fashion

GETTING MY HAIR HEALTHY

January 26, 2026
GETTING MY HAIR HEALTHY
Edited By Cliche
0


About seven years ago my hair really began to struggle. I suffered constant breakage, ongoing split ends, too much color, and I was constantly applying too much heat. Not a good recipe at all. This was the era of *big barrel curls* and my hair simply took a beating. I realized that I needed to reset. Realistically, I knew that it would take years – not months – to get my hair to a more healthy place. Now, while my hair is by no means perfect, I can say with confidence that it is light years better compared to where we were ten years ago. Below are some of the steps that I took to get my hair back on track.

NO MORE HEAT // After blow drying every day and either curling or flat ironing my hair, I knew that I had to completely back off how much heat I was applying. This would be the beginning of something new that ultimately stuck – my low bun! I began wearing my hair back every day and only applied a small amount of heat, if any heat at all. Also, to help the drying process without heat, I use this.

GETTING SERIOUS ABOUT CONDITIONING AND PROTECTING // Around this time I got very serious about hair products that would protect my hair. I now use leave in conditioner or heat protectant lotion every day. This helps to nourish and protect my hair – even when I am only blow drying for about 90 seconds. My current faves: this leave in conditioner, this heat protectant, this lotion, and this spray!

ADDING SUPPLEMENTS TO THE MIX // Healthy hair comes from the inside out right? I added these supplements to my daily routine and have noticed a major difference. There is also a supplement specifically for postpartum here. You can save over $100 right now by signing up for a subscription.

RESETTING MY SCALP // I do use a lot of product on my hair, and due to that, I can get a lot of build up. I have talked about this product again and again because it is simply incredible. I use it every 10-12 days in place of shampoo and it gets my hair squeaky clean – with no my build up. I can’t say enough good things about it. In fact, it is one of my all-time most repurchased beauty item. Shop it here.




SWITCHING UP MY COLOR // Around 2015 I had a wake up call. My hair was simply too blonde, too processed, and needed a break. Since then, I get highlights less often, get less highlights, and have gone less blonde while adding a glaze to the mix. While I am still very much a blonde, I am now less blonde, and a more healthy blonde! For years I have been thinking about returning to my natural hair color, which is more of a medium brunette. We shall see!

MASKING EVERY WEEK // To add a bit of a conditioner boost I apply a hair mask about once per week. Currently in my rotation are this mask, this mask, and this mask. As a reminder, the order is always shampoo first, then mask, then conditioner, then leave in treatment, and then oils!

I hope those steps were helpful. Since so many of you ask, I will list a few of the other tools I use in my hair care regimen. In the shower I use both this hairbrush that I love as well as this wet brush. When I use heat I typically use this dryer and this straightener. My two favorite hairsprays are this one and this one!

The post GETTING MY HAIR HEALTHY appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.



Source link

All images are owned by their original copyright holder.

About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

How the Intermingled World of Fashion and Casinos Still Collide

How the Intermingled World of Fashion and Casinos Still Collide

May 3, 2022
Engagement Ring Styles for 2020

Engagement Ring Styles for 2020

May 29, 2020

5 Must-Have Summer Dresses From Tobi

May 22, 2017
Verified by MonsterInsights