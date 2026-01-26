GETTING MY HAIR HEALTHY





About seven years ago my hair really began to struggle. I suffered constant breakage, ongoing split ends, too much color, and I was constantly applying too much heat. Not a good recipe at all. This was the era of *big barrel curls* and my hair simply took a beating. I realized that I needed to reset. Realistically, I knew that it would take years – not months – to get my hair to a more healthy place. Now, while my hair is by no means perfect, I can say with confidence that it is light years better compared to where we were ten years ago. Below are some of the steps that I took to get my hair back on track.

NO MORE HEAT // After blow drying every day and either curling or flat ironing my hair, I knew that I had to completely back off how much heat I was applying. This would be the beginning of something new that ultimately stuck – my low bun! I began wearing my hair back every day and only applied a small amount of heat, if any heat at all. Also, to help the drying process without heat, I use this.

GETTING SERIOUS ABOUT CONDITIONING AND PROTECTING // Around this time I got very serious about hair products that would protect my hair. I now use leave in conditioner or heat protectant lotion every day. This helps to nourish and protect my hair – even when I am only blow drying for about 90 seconds. My current faves: this leave in conditioner, this heat protectant, this lotion, and this spray!

ADDING SUPPLEMENTS TO THE MIX // Healthy hair comes from the inside out right? I added these supplements to my daily routine and have noticed a major difference. There is also a supplement specifically for postpartum here. You can save over $100 right now by signing up for a subscription.

RESETTING MY SCALP // I do use a lot of product on my hair, and due to that, I can get a lot of build up. I have talked about this product again and again because it is simply incredible. I use it every 10-12 days in place of shampoo and it gets my hair squeaky clean – with no my build up. I can’t say enough good things about it. In fact, it is one of my all-time most repurchased beauty item. Shop it here.

SWITCHING UP MY COLOR // Around 2015 I had a wake up call. My hair was simply too blonde, too processed, and needed a break. Since then, I get highlights less often, get less highlights, and have gone less blonde while adding a glaze to the mix. While I am still very much a blonde, I am now less blonde, and a more healthy blonde! For years I have been thinking about returning to my natural hair color, which is more of a medium brunette. We shall see!

MASKING EVERY WEEK // To add a bit of a conditioner boost I apply a hair mask about once per week. Currently in my rotation are this mask, this mask, and this mask. As a reminder, the order is always shampoo first, then mask, then conditioner, then leave in treatment, and then oils!

I hope those steps were helpful. Since so many of you ask, I will list a few of the other tools I use in my hair care regimen. In the shower I use both this hairbrush that I love as well as this wet brush. When I use heat I typically use this dryer and this straightener. My two favorite hairsprays are this one and this one!

