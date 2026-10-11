Domhnall Gleeson Reveals How Adam Driver Challenged Him On ‘Star Wars’ Set

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Cliche





Although Domhnall Gleeson is now known for his role in “The Paper,” many “Star Wars” fans will only recognize him as General Hux from the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. Gleeson played the scheming First Order general alongside Adam Driver in 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” 2017’s “The Last Jedi,” and 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” In a new interview, Gleeson opened up about one scene that made him realize what a “great” actor Driver was.

Dohmnall Gleeson Recalls Adam Driver ‘Shaking Me Out Of It’ On ‘Star Wars’ Set

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When asked what it was like working with Driver, Gleeson called him “wonderful,” “great,” and “really good.”

“He did stuff like he… we’d get caught in it. Especially in the first film, we were figuring out how those characters related to each other, so that was sort of tricky,” he explained. “That was on the fly, but like, he was really good.”

Gleeson went on to say, “He’s one of those people who will shake you out of it. We were in a scene once, and I said the line a few times the same way, and I remember him saying, ‘Oh, I haven’t heard that before,’ or something like that, from behind the mask, and I was like, ‘Oh, good,’ he’s shaking me out of it, like he’s making me change my performance, which is what most great actors do.”

Domhnall Gleeson Reveals Why He Looks ‘So Angry’ In ‘The Last Jedi’

NEW-Domhnall Gleeson on working with Adam “Wonderful. Yeah. Great. He was really good” when saying his lines the same way for a TFA scene, Adam said “oh I haven’t heard that before” behind Kylo’s mask helping him

“change my performance which is what great actors do”-Parade IG pic.twitter.com/IvmoYOkbrv — Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) October 11, 2026

In Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the host asked Gleeson what first came to mind when he thought about “Star Wars.” His response? “Bedbugs.”

“I was staying in a hotel the night before my first day shooting [The Last Jedi], and I got eaten alive by bedbugs,” Gleeson recalled. “And the hotel said that they didn’t have bedbugs and that I was imagining it and that was a lie.”

They suggested that I wear pajamas,” Gleeson continued. “That was the solution to not being bitten.”

He thinks that the unfortunate experience helped influence his demeanor on set. “When I look at that, I just think I was probably really itchy that day,” he said, as per EW. “That’s why I look so angry, I think. That’s why I played it like that.”

Drew Barrymore Told Him About Her ‘Crush’ On Darth Vader

Later in the episode, Drew Barrymore revealed that her “first crush” was actually Darth Vader.

“Isn’t that insane?” Gleeson asked. “You seem like a nice person. You seem so lovely.”

“It wasn’t that he was like a dark person, but he just was sexy to me,” Barrymore confessed. “He just, he was hot, he is hot, and I gotta tell you, I wouldn’t say no to a stormtrooper either.”

She first discussed her crush on Darth Vader after actor David Prowse passed away in 2020. At the time, she recalled the recurring dream she had about the fictional Sith Lord.

“I used to have a recurring dream when I was a kid,” she revealed. “I would run down these hallways, I was clearly being chased, and then I would get to the panel in the wall, and I would do the things and the buttons to open up the wall, but then the cape would close around it and the camera would pan up and [Darth Vader] would look down at me. I’m into men in masks!”

Domhnall Gleeson Talks His ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Demise

2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker” featured the death of General Hux, after it was revealed that he was actually serving as a spy helping the Resistance after Kylo Ren killed Snoke and took up the mantle of Supreme Leader in 2017’s “The Last Jedi.”

While speaking with interviewer Liv Marks, per IGN, Gleeson said that he wished that Hux’s character had been explored more on-screen.

“Speaking genuinely, it would have been nice to go into the real bitterness at the heart of him in a quiet way. Just to find a couple of quiet moments with him where it’s not performative, where the real danger of him comes across,” Gleeson said. “Because I think a kicked dog will end up attacking someone, and he is a kicked dog by the end of that sort of stuff.”

“And so I think I would have loved to have gone into that but spoiler alert I got shot in the chest by Richard E. Grant. And so I didn’t quite get to do that,” he continued. “But it was great, I had a wonderful time in the films.”

Gleeson Also Addressed His On-Screen Death In 2021

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Back in 2021, Gleeson spoke to IndieWire about his role, as per Star Wars News Net. “It would’ve been nice to stick around a little bit longer, for sure,” he said at the time. “It would’ve been nice to see the spy thing play out a little bit, but J.J. [Abrams] knows what he’s doing, and I heard a kind of gasp in the cinema when it happened, so I guess he was right.”

“The film is what the film needed to be, I think,” he continued. “There’s always stuff that you would like to see more of, but you can’t have a 17-hour film, I’ve been told. Apparently that’s not allowed, so I was happy with what was there.”

He also joked about being killed by Grant yet again, saying, “I’ve been a fan of Richard’s work for a very, very, very long time. So if you’re bowing out to anybody, there are a lot of worse people to bow out to.”

The Domhnall Gleeson Reveals How Adam Driver Challenged Him On ‘Star Wars’ Set first appeared on The Blast









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