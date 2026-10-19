Amanda Seyfried Sparks Concern After Being ‘On The Verge Of Tears’ In Interview A Month After Divorce News

Last Updated on October 19, 2026 by Cliche





Amanda Seyfried has fans raising eyebrows after an exchange left her looking deeply emotional, just weeks after she confirmed a major personal revelation.

Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski met more than a decade ago while working on “The Last Word” and began dating in 2016. The next year, in March 2017, they eloped. They now share two children, a daughter and a son.

However, last month the Hollywood couple announced their split in a joint post and have remained candid about what led to that decision. Her recent Interview now has fans questioning whether it has anything to do with how she’s handling the new direction her life is taking.

Amanda Seyfried Goes Off On A Tangent In Unexpected Red Carpet Interview

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While on the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the “Mamma Mia” actress gave the most unexpected response when asked how life was going.

‘It’s interesting,’ the mother of two could be seen saying in a video shared to their Instagram, appearing nervous and holding back tears.

When the reporter commented on how hard it was to do interviews, Seyfried agreed, adding “Yeah, but it’s a… for a good reason.”

She then went on to add, “Like, I don’t know, I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen, everything – everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life. That’s just kind of – it’s – and I’m here tonight, I’m meant to be here, I get to go home tomorrow, and I’m meant to be home and so on and so forth and then some.”

When asked what she liked to talk about, the “Housemaid” star responded, ‘I like to talk about, you know, the emus; I like to talk about the emus. And I like to talk about Halloween. And you can engage with me if you want to talk about all things having to do with, like, apple pie and, like, olives and, you know, like really good hard ciders.”

The actress herself seemed puzzled by the conversation, later commenting, “What AM I even saying?” Under the post.

Fans Defended Amanda Seyfried Following Emotional Interview

Viewers were quick to respond, sharing their concern over the prompts she was asked and her reaction to them.

One fan expressed worry about her mental state, writing “I don’t know what she’s going through, but it’s obviously something very heavy for her because she was on the verge of tears throughout that conversation.”

Another commented, “She is so sad, why,” while someone else penned, “This is so unfair to her.”

Others questioned the interaction, seemingly pointing fingers at the interviewer: “I don’t like this reporter. He doesn’t care at all.”

The sentiment was echoed by others as someone else wrote, “This breaks my heart. Who asks someone trying to keep their sh-t together these kinds of questions!!”

Not everyone saw the exchange as negative, with one person praising both Seyfried and the interviewer: “This woman is incredibly strong. Braving the red carpet vultures while she’s going through one of the most pivotal moments of her entire life. And I love the interviewer for instead of asking her about her divorce, he asked how to approach her instead.”

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Announced Their Breakup

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The encounter comes a month after the former lovebirds announced the end of their marriage in a joint Instagram post, quietly confirming they had already been separated for some time.

In the joint statement, they said the decision wasn’t made overnight but was carefully considered, with the family’s best interests at the center.

This approach was not surprising, as Seyfried and Sadoski have maintained relative privacy in their relationship over the years.

Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski’s Relationship Declined Gradually

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Following the announcement, a source close to the couple revealed that the end of the marriage came as a “gradual decline.”

Seyfried and Sadoski had reportedly been apart for more than 6 months before finally calling it quits.

“They have not been on a red carpet much together since 2024,” the insider noted. “She has preferred to go out alone, and she has also been heading out on girls’ trips with her female friends in recent months.”

The informant added fans should have gotten a hint when Amanda listed her home for 3.2 million dollars before the announcement.

Amanda Seyfried Is No Longer Interested In Filming Intimate Scenes

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Beyond her public separation, the “Mean Girls” alum also made headlines after revealing she was no longer interested in filming intimate scenes.

“I don’t wanna do it. I’m uncomfortable with it. I’m not into it right now,” the actress explained, adding that she once found it fun to kiss an attractive co-star.

According to The Blast, while Seyfried stressed she wasn’t interested in taking such roles, she wasn’t completely closed off to the idea.









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