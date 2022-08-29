The Best Digital Tailor Tool to Measure Your Body fit Before Buying a Made to Measure Suit

We are living in a world where we can buy things online. However, purchasing certain things is going to be a bit trickier than others. The process of buying clothes is a perfect example to prove the above-mentioned fact.

When we buy clothes, we usually put them on and check whether they fit perfectly well into the body or not. But when we are buying clothes online, it is not so easy to fit them. This is where THDR Pocket Tailor app can help.

What is THDR Pocket Tailor all about?

THDR Pocket Tailor is a mobile app, which can instantly take measurements of your body. Yes, you will not be able to ask a mobile app in your phone to take exact measurements of your body. This will help you to stay away from the hassle of visiting a tailor to give measurements. This mobile app is powered up with AI and AR technologies. As a result, you can expect it to delver results with a high level of accuracy as well.

The company behind THDR Pocket Tailor app

Now you have a basic idea on what the THDR Pocket Tailor app is all about and how it can help you with getting your made to measure suit. This app was developed by THEODORE, which is an Australian based menswear brand that specializes in custom tailoring. The objective of THEODORE is to provide all its customers with luxury design wear, while catering to all their expectations. On top of that, the menswear brand focuses more on leveraging technology in order to deliver a perfect tailoring experience to its customers. That’s how the THDR Pocket Tailor app was born.

How to use the THDR Pocket Tailor app?

Using the THDR Pocket Tailor app to take measurements is not something difficult to do. Before you go ahead, you will need to download the mobile app to your smartphone. It is available for both Android as well as iOS users. Here are the steps that you should follow to take measurements with the THDR Pocket Tailor app.

First, you will need to place your mobile phone vertically on a table or any other surface. The display should be making an angle of 90 degrees with the surface.

Then you can launch the THDR Pocket Tailor app.

You need to wear tightly fitting clothes before you take measurements. Moreover, you need to remove all the accessories that you wear as well.

The app will mirror you through images captured from the front camera.

Then you should get in front of your phone screen. It is better if you can keep a distance of around six feet with your phone, so that your entire body is visible on the app.

Next, you need to space your feet one foot apart.

You will need to turn to the side while holding the arms down.

Now you can take measurements with the help of THDR Pocket Tailor app. First it will take front measurements and then you will have to take side measurements. Clear instructions will be available on the screen to make life easy for you.

Once you are done with taking measurements, you can enter some basic information such as your body height, bodyweight, and gender. Then you can submit measurements with the mobile app along with your contact details.

After submitting measurements, you can go ahead and shop for any outfit you want on THDR Pocket Tailor app without keeping a doubt in mind. Based on these features, we can strongly recommend it as the best digital tool for custom suits.

