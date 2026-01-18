Why Prince William Wants His 'Wayward' Uncle Andrew 'As Far Away As Possible'





MEGA

Prince William is reportedly moving to ensure his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is permanently exiled from the royal family amid public scrutiny for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The future king and his wife, Kate Middleton, are understood to be adopting a “zero tolerance” policy towards any scandalous issue that may affect the royal family.

Reports suggest that the former Prince Andrew’s continued stay in the country won’t help to reduce the backlash from the public and could see him move to the Middle East.

Why Prince William Is Pushing To Get His Disgraced Uncle Andrew Permanently Exiled

MEGA

William is seemingly insisting on permanently shutting the door on his uncle, Andrew, following the controversies that have erupted due to his association with late sex offender, Epstein.

The disgraced royal was evicted from his 30-room Royal Lodge residence and is expected to take refuge in a private residence on the Sandringham estate owned by King Charles, but royal expert Hillary Fordwich claims William wants him to not just be evicted from his home, but completely severed from the monarchy.

“Prince William, in particular, is the strongest proponent of distancing Andrew from the royal family,” Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “He wants his wayward uncle as far away as possible.”

“He doesn’t want his reign overshadowed by such scandals — let alone living in constant fear of another damaging revelation with lurid headlines,” she continued.

“The last thing William wants, while focusing on duty and modernizing the monarchy, is to have the liability of Andrew around,” Fordwich added. “He wants distance in every sense. He’s also in tune with public sentiment, and the issue is trust in the monarchy.”

The Former Duke Of York Could Be Exiled Abroad

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Meanwhile, multiple reports have emerged suggesting Andrew would rather go abroad than remain anywhere close to the royal family.

In fact, some Royal experts believe the royal family would welcome that option, with many pitting the Middle East as his preferred destination.

“The king saw the king of Bahrain the other day,” royal expert Robert Jobson shared, per People Magazine. “One never knows — it could be a place where Andrew gets the recognition of being the second son of Queen Elizabeth, rather than this.”

“Other disgraced people have gone to the Middle East,” Jobson added. “Andrew did a lot of business in Bahrain, and he’s still relatively young.”

British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that “the monarchy comes first,” and it will be easier for them to “distance themselves from Andrew and his scandals if he relocates abroad.”

The U.S. Isn’t An Option For Andrew







James Whatling / MEGA

The Epstein scandal has seen some big names come under fire for ties to the late sex offender following the partial release of the Epstein files by the Donald Trump administration.

Unlike his nephew, Prince Harry, who relocated to the U.S. after stepping back from his royal role in 2020, Andrew may not be able to go down that route, as the royal family would be seeking to avoid any diplomatic squabble.

“We hear King Charles and Prince William plan to travel to the U.S. this year, and they don’t want controversies overshadowing their diplomatic visit,” Chard noted.

“A source confirmed that Abu Dhabi’s royal family holds Andrew in high esteem,” she said, adding that Andrew” already has an invitation to live a luxurious lifestyle in the UAE if life becomes too challenging in the U.K.”

The Former Prince’s Ties To Epstein Have Been ‘Damaging’ To The Royal Family’s Image

MEGA

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared the same sentiment about Andrew and the controversies surrounding him.

Fitzwilliams explained that the former duke and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson’s, ties to Epstein “have been extremely damaging to the institution’s image.”

He added that there are talks “that Abu Dhabi could give him a home and, undoubtedly, a refuge.”

“The FBI is keen to speak to him about his links to Epstein, and it is unclear what else may surface,” the royal expert said.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Enforcing ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Scandals

MEGA

Meanwhile, William and his wife Kate Middleton are understood to be enforcing “zero tolerance” for any scandal and issues that could jeopardize the image of the royal family.

The Prince of Wales has remained adamant on not extending an olive branch to his younger brother, Prince Harry, after he made damaging allegations against him and members of the royal family at large.

“Prince William and Princess Catherine’s zero-tolerance blueprint is already transforming royal family dynamics,” Fordwich said.

“They’re proactive behind the scenes to specifically address scandals, enforcing a far better level of discipline, all intended to protect the monarchy’s future by excluding those who threaten its reputation in any way, shape or form,” the royal expert added.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.