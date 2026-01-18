



Over the holidays you may have heard The HIM & HER Show episode with Hannah Pointer of MacroHabits.

You may have already ready her blog posts on castor oil patches at night, or how reverse dieting works. If you have, then you know that Hannah is very open about her own journey of excessive cardio and restricting calories. Over the years Hannah discovered the benefits of essentially eating more and exercising differently to get the results she wanted. As you can see, she’s achieved them.

Wellness isn’t just about diet and exercise though. Routines,rituals and small habits matter. So today, Hannah is here to walk us through her evening routine that sets her up for the day ahead.

Wind Down With Hannah Pointer of MacroHabits

Your morning routine starts the night before! I’ve learned that the way I end my day determines how grounded, energized, and regulated I feel the next morning. This routine has evolved over years of experimenting, trying new wellness tools, and paying attention to what actually helps me unwind. These habits may seem small, but together they completely shift my sleep quality, recovery, and body recomposition.

This routine starts earlier now (6 or 6:30 PM) because I try to be asleep by 9:00 or 9:15. It gives me a full reset, helps my hormones stay balanced, and makes my early mornings feel more energized. Here’s the full breakdown:

6:00 PM Post-Dinner Stroll

Right after dinner, I head out for a 20-40 minute walk. I’ll listen to a podcast, worship music, or go on a walk with a friend.

This helps:

+ regulate blood sugar

+ reduce bloating

+ support digestion

+ tell my body the “wind-down window” has officially started

6:50 PM 10-Minute Tidy

I reset my place so I don’t wake up to chaos.

Quick things I do:

+ wipe kitchen counters

+ load dishwasher

+ tidy blankets + pillows

+ put away anything left out

This clears visual noise and helps me relax mentally.

7:00 PM Lay Out Workout Clothes for Tomorrow

I set out: skincare, leggings, sports bra, socks, shoes, pre workout, iPad, AirPods, camera, and make sure I have water. Removing decision fatigue at night makes my mornings smoother and helps me stay consistent with my training.

7:10 PM Epsom Salt Bath

My favorite part of the night when I fit this in.

I run a hot bath with 1–2 cups of Epsom salt for relaxation, magnesium, and muscle recovery.

Benefits:

+ lowers cortisol

+ calms the nervous system

+ relaxes soreness

+ improves sleep quality

7:35 PM Castor Oil Pack

After the bath, I apply a castor oil pack for liver support, digestion, hormone balance, and better detoxification. I leave it on all night and put a heating pad on it for 20-30 min when I get in bed, before I go to sleep. For more on castor oil packs, read this post.

7:45 PM Vibration Plate (I will do this while I do my skincare)

5 minutes at a low frequency for:

+ lymphatic drainage

+ circulation

+ muscle relaxation

+ full-body calm

7:50 PM Skincare

My nighttime routine is simple and soothing:

+ double cleanse

+ serum

+ moisturizer

+ Brow Peptide on brows

If I have extra time, I’ll gua sha or do a quick lymphatic face massage.

8:00 PM Pwdrs Hot Chocolate

My cozy nighttime treat drink. One scoop is 20 calories, has magnesium, chamomile, and electrolytes. I add a scoop of the chocolate caramel flavor to a mug with a little flake salt, pour 10 oz of hot water over it, froth it so it fully emulsifies, then top it off with 3 oz of whole milk. It’s creamy and delicious.

8:10 PM Peptides

What I’m cycling:

+ MOTS-C (morning)

+ Glow blend (night)

8:20 PM Lemme Sleep + Night Supplements

I take 2 Lemme Sleep gummies and it knocks me out. I get a restful deep sleep and wake up feeling good without grogginess.

8:30 PM The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape

This is my security blanket. Such an essential.

It helps me:

+ sleep deeper

+ snatch my jawline

+ prevent mouth breathing

+ feel more rested

8:35 PM Prayer

My grounding moment.

I focus on gratitude, guidance, peace, and setting the tone for tomorrow.

8:40 PM Read or Watch a Cozy Show

Reality TV or my Kindle is what I gravitate towards. (Reality TV wins most of the time lol.)

9:00–9:15 PM Sleep

When your sleep quality improves, nearly every part of your physical and mental health improves too. Your body balances the hormones that control hunger, fullness, stress, and metabolism, and your digestive system resets overnight. Sleep is a super power!!

Be sure to follow @macro_habits on Instagram where Hannah shares her routines and rituals.

And if you haven’t yet, read her guest blog posts on how to do a castor oil patch at night and how reverse dieting works.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

+ More on Hannah’s wellness routines here.

++ Learn how to create a workout routine that works for you.

PM ROUTINE:

