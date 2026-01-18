Fashion

Shonda Rhimes Attends Bridgerton Season 4 Paris Premiere With Her Daughters in Elie Saab Sequin Gown

January 18, 2026
Shonda Rhimes Attends Bridgerton Season 4 Paris Premiere With Her Daughters in Elie Saab Sequin Gown
Media extraordinaire, Shonda Rhimes said YES to the Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere red carpet with her three daughters, Harper, 22, Beckett, 11, and Emerson, 12, in Paris Thursday evening.

Each of them looked incredibly beautiful on the carpet, with Rhimes leading the pack in a glamorous $9,100 Elie Saab gown that captivated from every angle. She radiated with warmth that glistened as bright as the two-tone sequins woven into her dress. Her striking cape silhouette featured a v-neckline, and a matching belt to cinched in Shonda’s waist.

“It was a magical night and I was honored to dress the whole family,” shared Shonda Rhimes Stylist Dana Levine.We had so much fun choosing all the different looks.

Shonda Rhimes Posed Alongside Daughters At The Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere In Paris In A 9100 Elie Saab World Sequined Gown 9

Her eldest daughter, Harper opted for designer Carolina Herrera with a stunning black strapless gown that was characterized with gold floral-appliqués. She accessorized with layered necklaces, and a black and gold Dior bag.

Shonda Rhimes Posed Alongside Daughters At The Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere In Paris In A 9100 Elie Saab World Sequined Gown 8

Shonda’s youngest daughter, Beckett stood tall and confidently in a $1,595 Alice & Olivia Guinevere floral gown. Designed with a bustier bodice, and a smocked back, the black floral frock was elegant yet youthful on Beckett.




Shonda Rhimes Posed Alongside Daughters At The Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere In Paris In A 9100 Elie Saab World Sequined Gown 7

Emerson, 12, brought it home in a $3,995 lavender beaded mock neck sequined gown by Naeem Khan. Taking a closer look, it appears that Emerson wore white and silver sneakers with her fabulous ensemble, mixing red-carpet with a touch of street style.

Shonda Rhimes Posed Alongside Daughters At The Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere In Paris In A 9100 Elie Saab World Sequined Gown 1

