Fashion

LITTLE THINGS TO LOVE, VOL. 20

January 17, 2026
LITTLE THINGS TO LOVE, VOL. 20
Edited By Cliche
0


Welcome to the first ‘Little Thing to Love’ post of 2026! As always, here are a few of the odds and ends that are on my mind…

TIN PLATES

I have wanted to buy these tin plates for some time now but they were sold out everywhere! They finally came back in stock here and I snagged ten of them! The colors are incredibly beautiful. PS my rattan chargers are here!

LAUNDRY REFRESH

Last year I added these dryer sheets to the mix and loved them. I decided to go ahead and try this detergent and the ‘Mochi Milk’ dryer sheets as well. They are both 10/10! No notes. Get 15% off with code BLAIR15 through the end of the month.

CHEESE KNIVES

My current cheese knives were looking tired so I went on the hunt for a new set and came across these colorful ones. They are as functional as they are fun!

WHAT I AM READING

So, I am actually reading this book right now but next on my list I will be diving into both Heart the Lover and Broken Country!

COMFY COZY SLIPPERS




I am still loving these slide slippers, but I wanted a plusher pair with a back for the cooler months. These fit the bill and are so, so comfortable. Speaking of comfortable, I just picked up this top and these pants and I am going back for more! So incredibly soft and the perfect weight.

NEW EARRINGS

How stunning are these lily earrings? I love the varied length and touch of pearl! I feel like they would look perfect with this dress that is 65% off.

NEW YEAR NEW DEO

You know I love Salt & Stone. This body wash in Neroli and Basil is my favorite. I decided to try this deo pack this month to see what scent I want to commit to! You can get 15% off sitewide with code BLAIRE15 until the end of the month!

The post LITTLE THINGS TO LOVE, VOL. 20 appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.



Source link

All images are owned by their original copyright holder.

About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Thanksgiving 2025 Style Roundup: Teyana Taylor in White Jil Sander x Moncler, Ciara in Pink Cordova, Cynthia Erivo in Max Mara, and More!

Thanksgiving 2025 Style Roundup: Teyana Taylor in White Jil Sander x Moncler, Ciara in Pink Cordova, Cynthia Erivo in Max Mara, and More!

November 27, 2025
6 Reasons Why Shopping Online for Clothes is the Wave of the Future

6 Reasons Why Shopping Online for Clothes is the Wave of the Future

June 7, 2019
Preppy Hoodies You Need: Perfect for Any Outfit, Stylish, Comfy

Preppy Hoodies You Need: Perfect for Any Outfit, Stylish, Comfy

February 28, 2025
Verified by MonsterInsights