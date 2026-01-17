LITTLE THINGS TO LOVE, VOL. 20





Welcome to the first ‘Little Thing to Love’ post of 2026! As always, here are a few of the odds and ends that are on my mind…

TIN PLATES I have wanted to buy these tin plates for some time now but they were sold out everywhere! They finally came back in stock here and I snagged ten of them! The colors are incredibly beautiful. PS my rattan chargers are here!

CHEESE KNIVES My current cheese knives were looking tired so I went on the hunt for a new set and came across these colorful ones. They are as functional as they are fun!

WHAT I AM READING So, I am actually reading this book right now but next on my list I will be diving into both Heart the Lover and Broken Country!

COMFY COZY SLIPPERS





I am still loving these slide slippers, but I wanted a plusher pair with a back for the cooler months. These fit the bill and are so, so comfortable. Speaking of comfortable, I just picked up this top and these pants and I am going back for more! So incredibly soft and the perfect weight.

NEW EARRINGS How stunning are these lily earrings? I love the varied length and touch of pearl! I feel like they would look perfect with this dress that is 65% off.

NEW YEAR NEW DEO You know I love Salt & Stone. This body wash in Neroli and Basil is my favorite. I decided to try this deo pack this month to see what scent I want to commit to! You can get 15% off sitewide with code BLAIRE15 until the end of the month!

