Amanda Seyfried Recalls Being Peed On By Channing Tatum In Wild Confession

Amanda Seyfried recently recalled a time on the set of “Dear John” where her co-star, Channing Tatum, “peed” on her without her knowing.

According to the actress, the prank got out of control, as a crew member almost drank a cup of coffee that had been filled with the actor’s urine.

The revelations come after Amanda Seyfried raised eyebrows when she appeared disappointed as she lost out on the Golden Globes award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture.

Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About How Channing Tatum ‘Peed’ On Her

It’s been over 15 years since Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum both starred as love interests in “Dear John,” but the actress has now revealed a hilarious and gross moment that saw him take a leak on her.

“He peed on my leg once without me knowing,” she recalled in an interview with Deadline. “He peed on my leg on the beach. And I didn’t realize at first, and then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why he’s standing so close to me. What the..?'”

She went further to explain that the prank almost went beyond her and was going to affect someone else, but she ultimately jumped in to save the day.

“There was a coffee cup very close by, and a little bit got in the coffee cup, and he ran away,” she shared. “As I was screaming, and one of the makeup artists picked it up and was about to drink it, and I saved her.”

The Actress Had A Good Time On Set With Channing Tatum

“Dear John” follows the love story of Army soldier John Tyree (played by Tatum) and college student Savannah (played by Seyfried).

John reenlisted in the service after the 9/11 attacks but continued to maintain contact with each other over letters. Fate tests their love many times over the next few years.

Despite the actor’s prank on her, she told the news outlet that she had fun starring side-by-side with him.

“It just goes to show the relationship that I had with Channing Tatum in Dear John,” she said. “He and I effed with each other the entire movie in like a super, super fun way. He’s very, very funny, and we had a great time.”

Back in 2021, the “Mean Girls” alum gave fans a peek into her close friendship with Tatum as she shared black-and-white photos of them making silly faces for the camera on set.

“#tbt DEAR JOHN,” she wrote.

Amanda Seyfried Raises Eyebrows After Missing Out On Golden Globes Award





Seyfried raised eyebrows with her body language at the recently held Golden Globes awards after missing out on clinching the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture.

She was nominated for her efforts on “The Testament of Ann Lee,” but lost the award to Rose Byrne. She looked visibly frustrated as cameras panned across her face, showing her make a series of awkward reactions.

In a viral social media clip, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress was caught grimacing before forcing a smile and standing to applaud the winner, who took home the award for her acting chops in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

Body Expert Says The Actress Was ‘Joking’ With Her Facial Expression

While many described Seyfried’s reaction as petulant, body language expert Judi James gave more nuance to it in a conversation with the Daily Mail.

“Amanda’s facial expression here suggests she was joking with the comedy grimace,” she said.

Hames added, “Unlike the others on the split screen, she doesn’t prep any smiling ‘losers’ face, instead she looks down before the winner is called, suggesting she had no plans to opt for the fake bravado route.”

Amanda Seyfried’s Body Language During The Golden Globe Moment Reportedly ‘Betrayed’ Her

The expert went further to explain that Seyfried’s body language revealed how much the moment meant to her.

“She does look tense here, showing how important a moment it was for her,” James continued. “She seems to laugh at a joke from the stage, leaning sideways as she does so, and the only real ‘tell’ of having found losing hard comes from a hard blink that she does as the winner’s name is called and she starts to clap.”

“The exaggerated grimace does look like an attempt to be funny and perhaps more honest than losers who whoop and scream as though they’ve won,” James added. “She converts quickly to a smile and a chat, which is her version of the ‘good losers’ face.”





