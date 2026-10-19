Last Updated on October 19, 2026 by Cliche





Outfit Details: Chanel Jacket (last seen here), Agolde Tee, Frame Jeans, Manolo Blahnik Flats, Chanel Bag & Belt, Dior Sunglasses

Every fall, I find myself reaching for familiar silhouettes: an A-line skirt that moves when I walk, a colorful cardigan to layer over a crisp white shirt, a sleek suede boot, and a tweed jacket I can throw on with almost anything. These are the pieces I know work, the foundation my closet comes back to season after season. What changes is everything I put around them.

Outfit Details: Chanel Jacket (last seen here), Agolde Tee, Frame Jeans, Manolo Blahnik Flats, Chanel Bag & Belt, Dior Sunglasses | Alexandra Golovonoff Sweater (last seen here), Dior Shirt (old, similar here), Prada Skirt (old, similar here & here), Sonia Petroff Belt, Destree Bag, Aquazzura Boots

Part of the fun each year is seeing how far I can take them. A new fabric or an unexpected texture can make a familiar shape feel completely different, and mixing pieces I’ve owned for years with something I just found keeps things from getting predictable. A decorative belt gives a polished, ladylike skirt a little glamour, while a velvet jacket brings something richer to an everyday pair of jeans. The silhouettes stay the same; how I wear them never quite does.

Twisted Cord Belt Braided amber cords and sculptural gold accents set with colorful stones give this belt a jewelry-inspired finish. Shop Now

Leopard Shearling Coat Plush shearling, rich leopard print, and a generous silhouette make this long coat a standout outerwear piece. Shop Now

The post What I Reach For Every Fall appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





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