Nara Smith Takes Her Viral TikTok Recipes To The Next Level

Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Cliche





Nara Smith is the queen of doing everything from scratch. Her viral videos speak for themselves with millions of views and tons of praise in the comments. With more than 12.6 million followers on TikTok alone, Nara found her niche and decided to take it to the next level with her very own cookbook.

Released a few days ago, “Homemade” highlights “slowing down, making things with your hands, and finding whimsy in the everyday,” according to a “Note From Nara” on Harper Collins’ website. She recently shared her big news on TikTok and received tons of praise for the “iconic” cookbook’s release.

From Viral Cooking Videos To ‘Homemade’

Earlier this year in April, Nara broke the news of her upcoming cookbook release in a TikTok video.

“You guys have been craving this, so I finally decided to make it from scratch,” she said while preparing a meal dressed in an elaborate dress only Nara would be seen cooking in. “This is a collection of recipes that I grew up eating in Germany, things I’ve cooked for Lucky that he’s been begging me to write down, and of course, I’ve seen you guys’ comments and messages about recipes that you’ve been really wanting.”

She shared that for the “past two years,” she’s been testing recipes, “making sure that every minuscule detail is just right” so people can recreate the recipes that she said she “adores so much.”

“I can’t believe that after two years of writing and testing, I get to share this with you,” she continued. “I’m so proud to present you my cookbook, ‘Homemade,’ that you can preorder now.”

And now, about six months later, the book is available for purchase.

Nara Smith’s Fans Are Excited About Her Cookbook

In a video shared on TikTok a few days ago, Nara shared that her book is “out now.” It didn’t take long for her video to go viral with millions of viewers and tons of excited comments.

“Only iconic cookbooks in my kitchen ordering asap,” one fan wrote. Another said, “And I need an icon meal so YES Nara.” One other person shared, “Admiring your cooking videos to then you becoming an author years later is so inspiring!! It motivates me as a culinary student.”

In a video shared a few days later that also highlights the new cookbook and her appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Nara wrote, “I’m an author” across the video. Fans took to the comments section to share similar positive sentiments as her previous video.

“Literally ask myself, ‘what would Nara do’ every day of my life,” one person wrote. Another added, “Yes QUEEN!” One other fan said, “I was so happy I got my book I hope this inspires to start back cooking.”

Nara Smith Shares What’s In The Book In TikTok Video

On Saturday, Nara shared a video on TikTok while at the airport on her way to Chicago for her book tour, giving fans a peek inside the newly released book.

“I’ve realized that we never really talked about what’s inside of my book,” she began her video. “This book was a labor of love, truly.”

She first showed the photo inside the book that “was supposed to be my cover” that “ended up not being my cover.” She shared that they decided to put it “right in the front of the book.” She then shared a little about her dedication, saying that it makes her “emotional.”

“I dedicated it to my friends and family, but also, most importantly, little me that had the biggest dreams and never really thought that they would come to fruition,” she said. “I just wanted people to read it and realize that their dreams are possible, and you can just chase your dreams.”

What Else Is Inside Nara Smith’s New Cookbook?

Nara shared that the introduction in the book talks a bit about her autoimmune disease and what led her to do what she’s doing now. She showed a peek of her bread chapter saying that she will post a “YouTube vlog for all the BTS, so you will know how this came to be.”

She also shared that one of her favorite recipes is her homemade cheese cracker recipe, as she held up that page in the book.

“And I also came up with a sourdough recipe that isn’t actually with a starter, but it still has that tangy taste, but you don’t spend days making it and feeding your starters,” she continued. “I also have some German pretzels in there. And then we move on to my next chapter, which is salads.”

She continued by flipping through the pages and showing fans a few of the photos while talking about the recipes.

“Really excited about my dessert chapter,” she said. “Not only is it just beautiful and has classic cakes in it, but one of my favorite recipes from the dessert chapter that I make over and over is my pavlova ice cream cake. Let me tell you, this changed my life.”

She concluded her book sneak peek video by saying the final chapter of the book is all about her homemade “bits and bobs,” which she called her “miscellaneous fun chapter.”

Nara Smith Is A Booked And Busy Mom Of Four

Spread Pictures / MEGA

Nara is known for her from scratch cooking videos and her fashion sense, and fans seem to really love it all. Pretty much every video she posts on TikTok instantly goes viral.

In addition to her viral videos, Nara is also a mom to four young children. She recently discussed her choice to have children at a young age on a recent episode of the “Aspire” podcast, according to Us Weekly.

“I was 19 when I had my first and I had my last a year ago [when] I just turned 23,” she said. “I wanted kids younger. I didn’t know how young, but I knew I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

During the podcast, she also exclaimed, “We’re done having kids. I’m going to get my tubes tied.” She said while she would “love to have another baby,” she doesn’t feel her body could handle another pregnancy and postpartum period.

Nara is mom to Rumble Honey, 5, Slim Easy, 4, Whimsy Lou, 2, and Fawnie Golden, 1.

Nara Smith’s cookbook is now available for purchase.









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