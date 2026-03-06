SPRING JEWELRY BOX

BUCKLE UP! This is a big post. I am walking you through some recent jewelry looks, exciting jewelry news, and allllll the new gems I am eyeing for spring. Let’s get started!
JEWELRY NEWS
TNUCK X LIZZIE FORTUNATO // Lizzie Fortunato who is a long time favorite just launched a collection with Tuckernuck! It is a mic of the most beautiful shade of blue. You can shop it here – but a fair warning a few styles have already sold out!
DORSEY DAINTY LAUNCH // I mentioned it already here but Dorsey launched a 2MM collection here that is perfect for the gal looking for a stackable, yet refined look.
20% OFF // You can get 20% off sitewide here with code TAKE20, including saving on this bracelet I have been wearing!
STYLING SPRING JEWELRY
Now let’s see how I have been styling some of my current jewelry favorites for spring. Six new looks below. PS you can shop the above jewelry case here – it is available in a few finishes. And don’t forget, tons of new spring jewelry finds below.
Wearing this Jennifer Behr bubble necklace, a Nest tassel necklace, and this Dorsey piece that is one of my all time favorites. You can shop my dress here. I love how the turquoise and pistachio green play off each other. A combo you will see more of from me!
Let’s style some warm tones. Pairing one of my favorite BaubleBar necklaces (I own it in multiple colors) with this new-to-me Chanel necklace and this long strand (that can be doubled or tripled). The earrings are by Lizzie Fortunato and the striped top is from Simon Miller!
A neutral moment for warmer weather. I knew I needed this Brinker and Eliza necklace the second I saw it. It matches perfectly with an older Pacharee pearl necklace I own and the tigers eye necklace from Grace Atwood’s collaboration with Hart. My bracelets are from Electric Picks (20% off with TAKE20) and Brinker and Eliza. Since someone will ask – shop my sunglasses here!
I live for seafoam green moments. I started this look with this necklace from a new-to-me brand. Then I paired it with this fish necklace (also available in a larger size here) and this paracord necklace.
Yellow and light blue feels so fresh for the season. This sweater matched this necklace perfectly. I layered them with this cord necklace, that is the perfect everyday piece.
Bring on the blues! Roxanne Assoulin is a favorite of mine so no surprise that I absolutely love this necklace. I added this oversized heart style and this cord from my friend Aurelia Demark (charm is linked here). You can shop my top here and see more blue picks in this post.
SPRING JEWELRY PICKS
