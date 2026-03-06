SPRING JEWELRY BOX





BUCKLE UP! This is a big post. I am walking you through some recent jewelry looks, exciting jewelry news, and allllll the new gems I am eyeing for spring. Let’s get started!

JEWELRY NEWS

TNUCK X LIZZIE FORTUNATO // Lizzie Fortunato who is a long time favorite just launched a collection with Tuckernuck! It is a mic of the most beautiful shade of blue. You can shop it here – but a fair warning a few styles have already sold out!

DORSEY DAINTY LAUNCH // I mentioned it already here but Dorsey launched a 2MM collection here that is perfect for the gal looking for a stackable, yet refined look.

20% OFF // You can get 20% off sitewide here with code TAKE20, including saving on this bracelet I have been wearing!

STYLING SPRING JEWELRY

Now let’s see how I have been styling some of my current jewelry favorites for spring. Six new looks below. PS you can shop the above jewelry case here – it is available in a few finishes. And don’t forget, tons of new spring jewelry finds below.

A neutral moment for warmer weather. I knew I needed this Brinker and Eliza necklace the second I saw it. It matches perfectly with an older Pacharee pearl necklace I own and the tigers eye necklace from Grace Atwood’s collaboration with Hart. My bracelets are from Electric Picks (20% off with TAKE20) and Brinker and Eliza. Since someone will ask – shop my sunglasses here!

I live for seafoam green moments. I started this look with this necklace from a new-to-me brand. Then I paired it with this fish necklace (also available in a larger size here) and this paracord necklace.

Yellow and light blue feels so fresh for the season. This sweater matched this necklace perfectly. I layered them with this cord necklace, that is the perfect everyday piece.

SPRING JEWELRY PICKS

