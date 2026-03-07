Jennifer Lopez Admits She Almost 'Gave Up On It All' After Her Third Divorce





Jennifer Lopez opened up about how her divorce from her third husband, Marc Anthony, made her want to “give up” during a monologue on opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

The singer has reportedly been working extra hard to bring her new shows to life, as a source notes she’s looking to rewrite the narrative surrounding her in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez also recently shared that she’s now in her “happy era” following the dissolution of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Almost Gave Up After Her Third Divorce

Lopez showed her vulnerable side to her fans on the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, “The JLo Show: Up All Night,” as she discussed a moment in her life where she almost gave up hope.

Before belting out some of her greatest hits, the 56- year- old singer stood on stage and told fans that she was ready to “give up on it all” after she and her then-partner, Marc Anthony, split.

“After my third divorce – that’s when I really started getting good at it,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “Seriously, that’s not funny.”

She continued, “It was actually a really tough time. I was really about to give up on it all. I mean, I was a single mom with two three-year-old twins.”

Lopez and Anthony were married for seven years, and share 18-year-old twins Emme and Max. They announced that they had gone their separate ways in July 2011, but it wasn’t finalized until June 2014

The Singer Shared The Powerful Advice Her Late Mentor Gave Her

During the show, Lopez dished about the advice that helped her stay strong and focused after her divorce from Anthony,

“I called up one of my mentors. Her name was Louise Hay. Some of you might know who she was. She passed away. But she said to me, ‘Jennifer, you’re a dancer, right?’ I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ She said.

“‘When you’re learning a dance, and you get the steps wrong, what do you do?’ I said, ‘I just keep going until I get the steps right,’ And she said, ‘That’s right, Jennifer. Always keep dancing.'”

“And I wish the same for each and every one of you that no matter what life throws at you, that you dance and you dance and you dance again and again and again. I love you so much!” she noted as she paced the stage in her glittery gown with her feathery wrap trailing by her heels.

Jennifer Lopez Is Working Overtime To Deliver A Spectacular Show For Her Fans







Meanwhile, insiders claim the “Hustlers” actress has been working 13-hour days just to ensure everything goes smoothly.

“Jennifer is rehearsing night and day to make sure the show is spectacular, better than ever,” a source told the news outlet.

“She is working 13-hour days at a studio in North Hollywood with her backup dancers to make certain she looks like she is on top of her game. She always says she wants to be ‘better than yesterday,’ it’s her thing,” the insider shared.

The Actress ‘Loves To Work’ And ‘Never Complains’

The insider further claimed that Lopez is working hard on her new Las Vegas show in order to clear the doubts that she has passed her prime and can’t bring the roof down anymore.

“Everyone is going to the Sphere these days; that is the town’s big deal, so she wants to prove that a more old-fashioned concert at the Colosseum is still the place to be,” the source said, “Jennifer loves to work; she never complains, it’s her jam.”

They added, “Some people like to vacation on the beach in Hawaii, and some like to work nonstop. Jennifer is the latter. She feels proud to be doing so well at her age and as a Latina woman.”

Jennifer Lopez Is In Her ‘Happy Era’

Lopez recently expressed how grateful she is to her fans and thanked them for standing by her all these years.

During a chat with Extra, the actress revealed she is in a better state of mind and feels “fortunate” to have her fans.

“I’m in my happy era, and I have that in the show. I’ve never looked at it as a job. It’s just what I love to do,” Lopez said,

She continued, “And I just feel fortunate that I have these amazing fans who’ve supported me for so many years, and there’s so much love that I feel that I always want to be giving the love back to them. It’s just been an incredible blessing in my life. I don’t know what I would do without it.”









