Show Review: Schiaparelli Fall 2026 at the Louvre with Sculptural Tailoring, Sheer Knits, and Faux Fur Coats

Schiaparelli unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026–2027 ready-to-wear collection, titled “Sphynx,” at the Louvre in Paris. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the presentation unfolded along a darkened runway illuminated by a single beam of light, casting each model in sharp focus as they emerged from the shadows.

The collection emphasized structure and elongation, with silhouettes that hugged the body while maintaining the architectural precision that has become synonymous with the house. Tailored black coats with exaggerated shoulders, sleek satin shirt dresses, and sharply cut suiting established a foundation of disciplined elegance.

Elsewhere, texture took center stage. Sheer knit sets revealed glimpses of skin through intricate woven patterns, while feather-trimmed skirts shimmered with movement under the runway lights. Sequined gowns and liquid satin dresses offered a more evening-focused moment, reflecting the house’s affinity for drama and glamour.

Roseberry also leaned into tactile contrasts. Oversized faux fur coats appeared alongside sculpted leather and glossy satin, creating a dialogue between softness and structure. Throughout the collection, Schiaparelli’s signature gold hardware and statement accessories punctuated the looks, reinforcing the brand’s surrealist heritage.

The palette moved between black, bronze, ivory, and metallic tones, with occasional flashes of shimmer that heightened the collection’s cinematic atmosphere. Styled by Marie Chaix, the show balanced sensual silhouettes with precise tailoring, creating a lineup that felt both modern and unmistakably Schiaparelli.

