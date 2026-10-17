Why Paulina Porizkova Felt ‘Overlooked’ By Men After Decades Of Being Admired For Her Beauty

Last Updated on October 17, 2026 by Cliche





Paulina Porizkova spent decades being admired for her beauty, but growing older brought an unexpected change: she began to feel that men who once noticed her were starting to look right past her.

The former supermodel is now opening up about when she first felt overlooked and how the shift challenged her understanding of beauty, attention, and aging.

Paulina Porizkova began modeling as a teenager and rose to international fame in the 1980s, becoming one of the fashion industry’s most recognizable faces. She appeared on the cover of the “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” and became a prominent face of Estée Lauder, building a career in which her appearance attracted widespread attention.

Paulina Porizkova Was Shocked By How Quickly Men Stopped Noticing Her

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

After decades of being admired for her beauty, Porizkova was stunned to discover that the attention she once received from men had changed as she grew older. The former supermodel said the shift became particularly noticeable around age 58, when she began feeling overlooked at parties and other social events.

The change came after her divorce from musician Ric Ocasek, when Porizkova expected to enjoy dating again. Instead, she found herself questioning who still wanted her, despite having spent much of her life being considered one of the most desirable women in the room.

The juxtaposition between past and present was what made it all the more jarring. After years of being admired in a profession that worshipped her looks, Porizkova was surprised by how men her age treated her and faced a new dimension of getting older.

The Former Model Believes Older Women Are ‘Invisible’

In the interview with PEOPLE, she revealed just how difficult it had been to meet potential partners. “I was on Raya for five years, and I got, I got maybe four hits. In five years!” she told the publication. “Older women are f-cking invisible on Raya.”

She explained that the experience wasn’t limited to dating apps, saying older women could also struggle to attract attention when going out to meet people.

“If you want to find somebody, and you go out to events to meet people, if you are in your late 50s going out to parties, going to a bar, you’re going to get overlooked totally,” she said. Porizkova also described how startling it was to go from being widely admired to feeling ignored by men her own age.

“It was shocking to me, because [after the divorce from ex Ric Ocasek], I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll do a lot of dating.’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, but with who?’” she asked, before adding, “Because when I was dating before I met my husband, I was an extremely popular date. So going from being the hottest girl in town to being an invisible 58-year-old was really shocking.”

Paulina Porizkova Says Aging Women Deserve A Seat At The Table

Beyond her experience of feeling overlooked while dating, Porizkova has also spoken about the broader pressure women face as they grow older.

In an Instagram video shared on September 27, the supermodel addressed followers who thank her for being open about aging, saying, “I guess the ‘thank you’ is for making you not feel alone [in] not being psyched about aging.”

She went on to challenge the way society treats older women, saying, “We get dismissed from the main tables when we age. We are expected to go silent. We are expected to sort of withdraw from polite society.”

Porizkova also questioned why women should have to choose between cosmetic procedures and stepping away from public life, adding, “Can’t we age and still be at the main table? I mean, we have more to contribute now than we ever did.”

Her message drew support from followers, with one commenter writing, “I feel every word you’re saying is inspiring in this ever so complicated world.”

Another person shared, “I love seeing honesty and women living unapologetically. Appreciate you as always.” Porizkova echoed that sentiment in her Instagram post, writing, “I am inspired every time I see a woman being unapologetically herself.”

Self-Acceptance Helped The 61-Year-Old Embrace Aging

While many women continue to face pressure to look younger, Porizkova has been learning to appreciate the person she has become. In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, the supermodel opened up about finding confidence and freedom as she grew older, explaining:

“One of the incredible things about aging is that you care less and less about what other people think. I’ve been serving everybody else for 50 years – now, it’s my turn.”

Porizkova also made it clear that she no longer sees age as a reason to question her worth. “I know without a doubt that I am the best that I’ve ever been,” she said. “Why do I need improvement? I’m in my prime right now.”

She continued, saying, “I’m sorry that you think my wrinkles dismiss me from being in my prime, but as a person, as a fully formed woman at the height of her power, this is it.”

Although she admitted that self-acceptance is still something she works on, Porizkova said she is grateful for the experiences that have shaped her.

Reflecting on her journey, she explained, “For me, the past is the past that has formed me. And thank you for that, because I like where I am now and I am looking ahead, because the only thing I can change is the future, not the past.”

Her words reinforce the message behind her recent posts: aging does not have to mean losing confidence, relevance, or the right to be heard.

Paulina Porizkova Found Love With Jeff Greenstein

Porizkova eventually found a connection that changed her dating experience. The former supermodel met television writer Jeff Greenstein on the dating app Raya, and after two years together, the pair took their relationship to the next level.

The couple announced their Italian wedding on Instagram, sharing photos of themselves embracing and kissing on a balcony. “Just married [wedding ring emoji],” they captioned the joint posts, with Porizkova showing off her diamond wedding ring as they celebrated the milestone.

After two years of dating, Greenstein proposed in July 2025, and they married in Italy in July 2026, according to Page Six. After dating, their marriage marked a new chapter in Porizkova’s life, showing that her quest for companionship had finally led to a lasting relationship.









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.