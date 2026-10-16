NEW ARRIVALS FOR DAYS

Last Updated on October 16, 2026 by Cliche





Apparently, every brand decided that 10/15 was THE day to drop new arrivals, and I am not mad about it! There are so many new styles to love, and as we head into the holiday season, there is no shortage of sparkle, shine, and COLOR! Below are the standout collections I am loving and the top pieces I am eyeing.

HUNTER BELL // Hunter Bell dropped its holiday collection here, and it is all sorts of wonderful. My top picks are this dress, this maxi skirt, and this mini!

DOEN // I am not 100% a Dôen girl, but from time to time I do find pieces that I love. They just released Holiday Chapter One here, and I immediately bought this coat. I had a feeling that it would likely sell out on the first day, and I was right! I am also eyeing this mint number.

SIMON MILLER // Okay, now let’s talk about a brand that I practically want to buy everything. Simon Miller! The holiday collection landed yesterday here, and I bought this and this. Now, I just need an event to attend so I have an excuse to buy this!

LA LIGNE // You know La Ligne is my go-to for chic pieces that build the foundation of my wardrobe. The Colby pant is a bestseller, as is this sweater. From the newest drop, I love this coat and this one!

STAUD // Staud decided to drop this collection, and now I fear for my wallet. There are almost too many favorites to highlight! If you love purple, don’t miss this jacket. For the jacquard lovers, this piece is divine! Have a black-tie event coming up? I would 100% buy this.

J.CREW // J.Crew just keeps getting better and better. Within their latest drop, I am drooling over this shearling barn coat as well as this oversized V-neck cashmere sweater that is available in the yummiest colors.

JENNIFER BEHR // Whew. This collection took me out! I want this for a holiday party, and I NEED these earrings. I also love how the brand is leaning into brooches and bags! How about this oversized brooch and this iconic bag?!

MANGO // Last but not least, Mango just released some serious statement pieces. In the mood for a little fur? This is a must-have. Digging the Bambi trend? This jacket is one of the best takes I have seen, and it is well under $300!

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