The Eerie Warning Ozzy Osbourne Received About How Final Black Sabbath Show ‘Would Kill Him’

Last Updated on October 16, 2026 by Cliche





When the late Ozzy Osbourne took the stage at Villa Park in England for his last concert, he knew it could cost him his life, but he was willing to risk it.

The Prince of Darkness delivered a memorable set at “Back to the Beginning,” performing some of his biggest hits for a crowd of 40,000 fans despite doctors’ warnings about the danger to his health.

More than a year later, Sharon Osbourne is pulling back the curtain on what happened behind the scenes, revealing how far the legend was willing to go to fulfill his dream.

Why Ozzy Osbourne Went Ahead With His Show Against The Advice Of Several Medical Practitioners

Martin Harris/Capital Pictures / MEGA

In a new interview, the late rocker’s wife opened up about the days leading up to the concert, revealing that a team of doctors assessed her husband’s condition and found him not fit to perform.

“They advised us not to do the show. They said it would kill him,” Sharon told Rolling Stone. “We were all together, and Ozzy said, ‘It’s not an option. It’s what I want.’”

Sharon continued recalling the deceased icon’s insistence on doing what he loved despite the risks. “He said, ‘I know I’m dying. If I miss a few months of my life, I want to go this way. This is what I want,’” she recounted. “It was his wishes, and we went through it.”

The former music manager described him as “very emotional” during that period but viewed his determination to perform as something “beautiful.” For her, he went out as a “Viking.”

The 74-year-old also praised her late husband for completing his first solo performance in years despite his health struggles, saying he didn’t hide his joy. According to the TV personality, Ozzy kept saying, “I did it. I did it.”

Sharon Osbourne Recalled Final Night With Ozzy

XYZ/©2012 NCNA PHOTO / MEGA

As Sharon reflects on her husband’s determination to perform, she has also shared details about their last night.

As The Blast previously reported, the former “The Talk” host revealed that Ozzy had been restless throughout the night, frequently getting up to use the bathroom. At around 4:30 a.m., he asked her to kiss and hug him tightly. Sharon later wished she had held him even closer.

She also explained that Ozzy went downstairs to exercise before suffering a heart attack. Sharon said she found him and arranged for him to be taken to the hospital, where she immediately realized he was gone.

Jack Osbourne Revealed How His Father Wanted To Mark The End Of His Career

Patricia Schlein/WENN.com/ MEGA

Sharon is not the only family member to share intimate details about Ozzy’s final days. Their son, Jack Osbourne, has also spoken about a conversation that offered insight into how his father viewed the end of his career.

Jack recalled helping Ozzy get ready for bed in the days following the concert when the singer announced that he wanted to cut off his hair.

When Jack asked him why, Ozzy explained that he had retired and was no longer a rock star. Looking back, Jack felt this was a sign that his dad was truly finished with his career and at peace with his legacy.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Biopic Has An ‘Awesome’ Lead Actor

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The “Dreamer” hitmaker’s legacy is now being developed into a biopic that is in the works.

In August, Jack confirmed that the project had made significant progress, saying, “Script, done. We’re currently going out to directors.

When asked about casting, Jack revealed they already have someone in mind to play the godfather of heavy metal, though he could not disclose the name.

However, he assured that if everything goes to plan, the project would be “awesome,” and hinted that it will lean heavily into the love story between Ozzy and Sharon.

Kelly Osbourne Paid Tribute To Her Father During Her Runway Comeback

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

While the Grammy winner’s biopic remains in development, his family continues to honor him through personal tributes.

His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, recently returned to the runway at Natasha Zinko’s Spring 2027 show during London Fashion Week, incorporating a nod to her father into her outfit.

Per The Blast, the 41-year-old catwalked wearing a black bow tie paired with a detachable white shirtfront and carried a bat figurine attached to a chain.

The creature has long been tied to Ozzy’s rock persona since the infamous 1982 concert where he bit the head off one mid-performance.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.