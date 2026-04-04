‘Vanderpump Villa’ Star Marciano And Jessi Of ‘Mormon Wives’ Spark Speculation Amid Her Divorce





“Vanderpump Villa” star Marciano Brunette has fans reading between the lines after sharing a few cryptic Instagram Stories on Friday night. And these Stories have an interesting timing – not long after “Mormon Wives” star Jessi Draper‘s divorce has gone public.

The two reality stars, who previously admitted to an emotional affair after meeting during a crossover episode of both shows, are now fueling some fresh speculation after being spotted together in Salt Lake City.

Not long after Marciano shared the mysterious IG Stories, the internet got to work deciphering what’s going on and even proving that it is in fact Jessi who he is with. Let’s get into it…

Marciano Shares IG Stories That Scream He’s With Jessi

Instagram Story | Marciano Brunette

Marciano clearly knows what his IG followers want – mystery, intrigue, and a good story – and he gave them just that on Friday night.

The “Vanderpump Villa” star shared an IG Story of him at the airport with no context, just before sharing a few stories that lead to the intrigue of him being in Utah again. But unlike the last time he did this, just a few weeks ago (which turned out to be for “Mormon Wives” star Chase McWhorter’s birthday celebration), there are some clues in these Stories that lead to Jessi.

The next Story is of a margarita with a woman in the background of the photo, with the picture conveniently cutting off her head. But what we can see is hair that appears to be Jessi’s.

The next photo he shared is of a Swig cup. Anyone who watches “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” knows that is their drink of choice – a good dirty soda from Swig. So the clues are clueing!

TikTok Video Shows More Proof That It Is Jessi With Marciano

It didn’t take long before viral TikToker @stephwithdaddeets broke down what was going on and with some receipts.

She first shared something she saw on Deuxmoi, “What is the latest you have heard about ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’?” and the response was, “Saw Jessi and Marciano from SLOMW at Sol Agave in SLC on a date. Good for her?”

She then shared Marciano’s margarita IG Story that backs up that claim.

“I’m guessing this is the Sol Agave place and the person in the background does look like that could be Jessi,” she said. “And I’m saying I’m guessing it’s the Sol Agave place cause when I looked it up, Sol Agave Salt Lake City that’s how their margaritas look like. Um, looks very similar.”

She then went on to talk about Marciano’s next IG Story, the picture of the Swig cup. But she also noticed something in the background that further proves the two were together.

“So it looks like they went to Swig,” she continued. “But peep the walls in the background. Looks like this may be Jessi’s new home.” She then shared another photo that Jessi shared that matches the same kitchen walls.

TikTok Viewers Had A Lot To Say

Instagram Story | Marciano Brunette

Fans of “Mormon Wives” dropped into Steph’s comment section to share some of their thoughts, and it appears some are happy for her and others, not so much.

“Honestly what’s wrong with Jessi,” one person wrote. Another added, “‘At least it’s not Chase’ but wasn’t it Chase like 3 days ago though I’m so confused.”

One viewer shared, “They are totally hanging out but you know what? I love this for her honestly. She really got me on her side during this divorce because unfortunately, I can relate to a few things when it came to her marriage to Jordan.”

Another person appeared to agree to that thought by sharing, “I love this!! If they are really hanging out and it’s not just for drama I am happy for them. I think she really likes him and also believe he genuinely cares for her too.”

Many others just wished the show was currently filming because this is reality TV gold.

‘Mormon Wives’ Star Mikayla Matthews Chimes In

All this confusion and mystery swirling around online means that eventually another “Mormon Wives” star will chime in and on cue…there’s Mikayla Matthews giving the fans what they want.

“Mood cause I just found out some new information about somebody in my group,” she wrote on her TikTok video. She captioned it, “Cut the show, I’m done.”

For anyone confused about what she’s referring to, the viewers in the comment section had it all sorted out.

“It’s cause this girl posted Jessi and Marciano together on TikTok like 10 hours ago,” one person wrote. Another added, “The video of Jessi and Marciano was right above this one.” And one other said, “Soooo we’re all finding out about Jessi & Marciano rn?”

To address the fact that the cameras aren’t rolling to grab all this hot footage for season 5, one person suggested, “Can you guys just film season 5 yourselves?? Cam recorder/Blair Witch style.” (Won’t lie – sounds like a great plan! Can you get on that, please, Mikayla?)

‘Looks Like Mayci & Mikayla Are Not Fans Of Jessi & Marciano Reuniting’

Steph shared another video about the Jessi and Marciano meet up, but this time, the focus is on what Mayci Neeley and Mikayla of “Mormon Wives” have to say about it. She shared that another TikTok user posted photos of Marciano and Jessi’s night out and that Mikayla and Mayci commented on that post.

“Mayci commented, ‘Okay…I give up,’ meme, and Mikayla’s, ‘That’s it I’m f-cking done,’” Steph said. “And after the news came about Mikayla posted this video last night.” She then shows a clip of Mikayla’s TikTok video, seen above.

All in all, regardless of what viewers are thinking, it appears they are all loving the added drama online since season 5 isn’t currently filming.

“Summer house and SLOMW keep trying to out do each other everyday,” one viewer wrote in the comments. Another said, “I KNEW she was going to run back to him.” One other shared, “Jessi out here doing her best to get those cameras rolling again.”

The ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Star Marciano And Jessi Of ‘Mormon Wives’ Spark Speculation Amid Her Divorce first appeared on The Blast









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