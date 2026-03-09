Step Into Color









Malene Birger Top (more sizes here and here), ChanLuu Pants, Ferragamo Pumps, similar Etsy Brooch, Valentino Bag, Sherman Field (sold out, similar here) & Arielle Ratner Necklaces

After months of boots (mostly black and neutral), I’m ready for color at my feet again. As the silhouettes get lighter and the layers fall away, saturated heels and bright flats don’t feel bold, they feel natural.

Colorful shoes shift the mood of everything else you’re wearing. They draw the eye downward and wake up even the simplest look. A crisp shirt and tailored pant, a knit and denim, a slip dress all feel sharper when the shoe carries pigment.

If color at your feet feels intimidating, approach it with balance. Keep the outfit clean. A crisp shirt, tailored pant, simple knit, and let the shoe be the focus. A red pump with navy. A lilac slingback with grey. A cobalt flat against ivory. When the lines are tailored and the palette is controlled, the color reads refined.

If you prefer more impact, contrast colors. A green heel with a blue dress. A pink flat under a striped skirt. Citrus with chocolate. It doesn’t have to match perfectly; it just has to feel cohesive.

It’s simply an expansion of what feels wearable. After winter’s darker register, color feels fresh, expressive, and right for the warmer months ahead.

