Lisa Rinna Explains How She Helped 'Traitors' Co-Star Rob Rausch Secure Maura Higgins' $16,000 Birkin Bag

Bravo | Charles Sykes

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is opening up about how she helped “Traitors” co-star Rob Rausch secure a Birkin bag for Maura Higgins.

Rausch vowed to purchase Higgins one of the luxury bags after betraying her during the final episode of Peacock’s competition series “The Traitors.”

While Rausch had the funds to purchase the pricey handbag for the “Love Island” alum, Lisa Rinna revealed in a recent TikTok that securing one of the purses is more complicated than it appears.

Lisa Rinna Gets Real About How She Helped Rausch Secure A Birkin Bag For Higgins

“Let’s talk about the Birkin bag!” Rinna said in a recent TikTok video. “I’m so excited about the bag. I’m so excited that we got to come full circle. You can see how happy Maura is.”

The luxurious fashion pieces are reportedly quite complicated to obtain. Buyers must have a relationship with a sales representative and spend an exorbitant amount of money at the store.

Consequently, Rausch was unable to purchase the reported $16,000 handbag himself. However, Rinna revealed that she connected the 27-year-old with a friend of hers to seal the deal.

“My friends Isaac Boots and Jeffery helped with that connection because they had the connection in New York, so we were able to make that happen quickly,” Rinna said before sharing that the only other option would’ve been for her and Rausch to travel to Paris.

Lisa Rinna Was Happy To See Rausch Gift Higgins Her Birkin Bag On An Episode Of ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Bravo | Charles Sykes

Rausch presented Higgins with the Birkin bag on an episode of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” according to E! News.

During the episode, Rausch wore white gloves before handing the maroon luxury bag to Higgins. “See, this is my win,” she said. “I knew I’d have my moment.”

“It all worked out so magically, and then for Rob to give it to Maura on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ just tickled me,” Rinna said in her video. “All of it has brought me so much joy.”

Higgins Instructed Rausch To Work With Lisa Rinna On Getting In Touch With Someone From Hermés







Bravo | Charles Sykes

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Higgins said she was the one who encouraged Rausch to work with Rinna to secure a Birkin bag.

“Well, so basically, you can’t just walk into Hermés and buy a Birkin. So Lisa Rinna, the queen herself, is helping Rob get the Birkin because Lisa has contacts. So I told him, ‘Speak to Lisa.’ I’ve sent him a picture of the exact bag I want. So now it’s in his hands,” Higgins said days after the “Traitors” finale aired.

Cardi B Had An Interesting Experience With A Birkin Bag In 2025

Image Press Agency/MEGA

Rinna isn’t the only one with connections to Hermés. In 2025, rapper Cardi B made headlines after her daughter, Kulture, drew on her $60,000 Birkin, according to E! News.

Despite the steep price tag, Cardi B wasn’t bothered by the event.

“I couldn’t even be mad at her because I wanted to see if she was gonna tell me the truth,” Cardi B said. “I was like, ‘Kulture, did you doodle on mommy’s purse?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah! Did you like it?'”

In another part of the interview, the “Press” rapper explained why she doesn’t intend to leave her luxury goods to her children.

“Sometimes I be like, ‘Yeah, I want to pass this down to my daughters,'” she said before adding, “but I might just wear it when I’m an old b-tch.”

Kim Kardashian Recieved Backlash After Carrying A Birkin Bag In An Episode Of ‘All’s Fair’

Some celebrities, meanwhile, have received backlash for their pricey fashion pieces, including reality star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian.

Indeed, eagle-eyed social media users blasted the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star for carrying what appeared to be an elephant leather Birkin bag in an episode of the Hulu scripted series “All’s Fair.”

However, during an episode of “Khloé In Wonder Land,” Kim assured her followers that the bag was a dupe.

“I brought a lot of my bags in to film All’s Fair, but then we just got a bunch of other ones that we would have and leave on set that we could leave there and grab if we ever needed one for a specific outfit,” she said.









