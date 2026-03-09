It is not necessary to travel to Southeast Asia or the Caribbean in search of warmth and sunshine. There are plenty of places in Europe where the heat has already arrived, birds are singing, leaves are turning green on the trees, and a warm breeze caresses your bare knees.

A holiday spent in one of the cities from our selection will be a great opportunity to escape the grey and rainy April days and will bring a million sunny impressions. The choice is yours!

Over the past ten years, the weather in Europe has changed significantly. This has been particularly noticeable during the change of seasons from winter to spring. Already in early March, crocuses begin to bloom in European countries, buds appear on trees, and fields turn green. This year, Austria, France, and the Czech Republic are already basking in warm sunshine. Not to mention the more southern countries. And in a couple of weeks, at the beginning of April, it will be possible to open the beach, excursion and even swimming season.

April generally claims the title of the best month of the year for travelling in Europe. And here’s why: prices are affordable, there are few tourists, and the air temperature is very comfortable for both sightseeing and sunbathing. But you need to know where to go.

Today we will explore which European countries are great for spending a week or two in April, sunbathing and getting rid of winter vitamin deficiency.

Crete, Greece

The southernmost of the Greek islands boasts an average daily temperature of up to +20˚C in April. Of course, it is much warmer in the sun, and in the absence of wind, it is downright hot. Of course, every year is different: it may rain.

But overall, Crete is sunny and warm. Visiting this popular tourist island in mid-spring is a great opportunity to combine different types of recreation. In April, the Botanical Park, considered one of the best attractions on the island, opens near the resort of Chania in Crete.

Here you can spend a fantastic day away from the beach. Picturesque views filled with butterflies and various birds, as well as numerous plants, grasses and trees planted on the slopes of the White Mountains are just for you.

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

The Canary Islands are the warmest place in Europe in April. The reason for this is their proximity to the equator. By April, the islands are well warmed up, but Tenerife is not yet too hot for sightseeing.

Here you can not only relax on a luxurious beach, but also explore the beautiful capital of San Cristóbal de La Laguna and the highest point in Spain, the dormant volcano Teide. April is definitely the best time for hiking in Mount Teide National Park or the Masca Valley.

Seville, Spain

Another Spanish destination that is perfect for a trip in April. Even among the southernmost European cities, Seville is distinguished by its unbearably hot summers, with temperatures regularly exceeding +40˚C. But in April, the weather here is super comfortable, with average daily temperatures of +22˚C. It is no coincidence that Seville is considered one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, as well as the birthplace of flamenco and traditional Spanish tapas.

