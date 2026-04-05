Why Taylor Swift Allegedly Feels ‘Huge Relief’ After Blake Lively’s Courtroom Blow As Friendship Remains Strained





Taylor Swift allegedly feels “relieved” after Blake Lively‘s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni suffered a major setback this week.

The chart-topping pop star is preparing for her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce and seemingly doesn’t want the case to drag on until her big day.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s relationship has been strained since the singer got dragged into the actress’s legal battle against Justin Baldoni, with several of their text messages being exposed.

Why Taylor Swift Feels ‘Relieved’ After Blake Lively’s Legal Loss

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Sources close to Swift are claiming that the “Blank Space” singer is breathing a tentative sigh of relief after Lively suffered a major setback in her long-running legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The pair used to be best pals but seemingly fell out after Swift was named in Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her “It Ends With Us” costar, with their private conversation also revealing that the singer allegedly referred to Baldoni as a “b-tch.”

Now that a federal judge has dismissed 10 of Lively’s 13 claims against Baldoni, sources told Rob Shuter’s #ShutterScoop that Swift sees it as a welcome development and secretly hopes it’s the beginning of the end.

“It’s a huge relief,” an insider told the journalist. “This case just got dramatically weaker.”

The Singer Wants The Case ‘Wrapped Up Before Her Summer Wedding’

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Reports are rife suggesting Lively doesn’t plan to back down despite the loss and wants her day in court.

After the judge dismissed most of her claims, she’s left with just three allegations to prove, namely, breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation, which will all proceed to a civil trial in New York on 18 May.

However, reports suggest Swift wonders why she’s not looking to settle and thinks the case shouldn’t have been dragged on for this long.

“No one understands why Blake isn’t trying to settle,” the source said. “From the outside, it looks like she’s already lost.”

The insider went further to explain that the Grammy winner doesn’t want to have anything to do with the case as her summer wedding to Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, draws near.

“She wants this wrapped up before her summer wedding,” they shared. “The timing couldn’t be worse.”

Taylor Swift’s Messages With Blake Lively Were Unsealed

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Back in January, Swift’s private texts with Lively were unsealed, seemingly confirming Baldoni’s claims that the actress tried to use her celebrity power and contacts to pressure him into accepting the changes she made to the “It Ends With Us” script.

In one text exchange, Lively asked the “Bad Blood” singer to endorse a script she came up with for the film “even without having read it,” Baldoni’s legal team claimed, per People Magazine. Swift then allegedly replied, “I’ll do anything for you !!”

However, Lively’s team said the text lacked context and pointed to her deposition in which the actress said she “sent Taylor the script on her way to my apartment because Justin was still there, and I asked her to read them. I told her she didn’t have to, I didn’t want her to feel pressured to do that, but I hoped that she would.”

The Former Pals Berated Justin Baldoni In A Text Exchange, Branding The Director A ‘Clown’

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In another text exchange that was exposed, Lively referred to Baldoni as a “clown” and a “doofus,” while Swift allegedly called him a “b-tch.”

The insider who spoke to Shuter explained that things have now changed between the former close pals, as the fallout has been real.

“Taylor has nothing to do with this. She was supporting a friend — that’s it,” the insider said. “This has affected people around Blake, and some feel she didn’t fully consider that.”

“There’s a sense this didn’t need to go this far,” they added. “That ego took over.”

Taylor Swift Likely Won’t Invite Blake Lively To Her Wedding

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Meanwhile, Swift is reportedly lurking and observing how things go from here as she doesn’t want to be involved in the case again, at least not until things are completely over.

A source told Shuter that she’s “watching everything” closely because “the last thing she wants is her name or her texts dragged into this again.”

Insiders have previously called attention to the sour state of their relationship after it was revealed that the “Another Simple Favor” actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, won’t be invited to Swift’s summer wedding to Kelce.

“They are not invited. Period,” a source claimed. “Taylor wants a drama-free day, and she no longer trusts Blake or Ryan.”

Another insider shared at the time that Swift concluded a long time ago on not inviting the couple, adding that she felt “exposed and violated.”

“There’s been an emotional gap for a long time,” the source added. “Rebuilding trust doesn’t feel possible right now.”

The Why Taylor Swift Allegedly Feels ‘Huge Relief’ After Blake Lively’s Courtroom Blow As Friendship Remains Strained first appeared on The Blast





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