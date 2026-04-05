



Kicking off the first weekend in April with a new installation of ‘On My Radar’. You can see the last few OMR posts here, here, here, and here!

FAVE MONOGRAM BAG BACK IN STRIPES // You know how much I love this monogram tote so you can imagine my jaw was on the ground when I saw that it now COMES IN STRIPES! I simply can’t decide which one I want to order. Shop them all here.

BORROW A BAG // I recently signed up for Vivrelle to borrow a few bags. Currently, I am focused on borrowing two types of bags. The first styles are those that I am interested in buying, but first want to make sure that I *really* love. The second are styles like this and this that I think are super fun, but may be just a bit too specific to warrant the investment. Vivrelle generously gave me a code to share for a full month of free borrows! Use the code BLAIREADIE here.

MINI MOMENTS // It is now officially hot down here in Florida. So, I find myself thinking all about the mini dress. I have been eyeing this mirror moment, this very fun pool float print, and this one!

DORSEY RINGS // Over the last few months Dorsey has slowly been building up their ring selections, and the latest drop is so good. I love this incredibly unique design as well as this modern classic. I am still waiting for this style that I love to launch.

SEZANE NEW ARRIVALS // Sezane makes the most effortlessly chic styles. They just dropped swim, a bunch of new handbags, and some summer slides. I am currently eyeing this style and this raffia cutie.

TORY BURCH SHOES // Sometimes I feel Tory Burch shoes are put in a box. Everyone thinks of the Reva or the Miller – both great items – but the brand has so much more to offer. Enter the TB spring line up. How good are these crystal shoes, these fab glitter heels, and these espadrilles?

The post ON MY RADAR: APRIL appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.





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