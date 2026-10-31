Tom Brady’s Rumored Flame Candice Swanepoel Steps Out With An Unexplained Ring

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 by Cliche





Candice Swanepoel stepped out with a noticeable accessory as rumors about her love life continue to heat up. The Victoria’s Secret model was photographed wearing an ornate gold band on her left ring finger in Surfside, Florida, amid reports that she has been quietly dating Tom Brady. Neither has publicly confirmed an engagement. But the sighting comes as their reported romance draws attention for another reason: claims that it has caused a falling-out between Swanepoel and longtime friend Joan Smalls.

Candice Swanepoel’s Gold Ring Draws Attention In Florida

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Swanepoel wore a black tank top and fitted black trousers while out in the coastal community near Miami Beach this week. With her blonde hair down and oversized sunglasses covering her eyes, the model kept her outfit simple. The thick gold band on her left hand was harder to miss.

The Daily Mail reported the sighting as speculation continued over her relationship with Brady, who also lives in the Miami area.

Sources Say Candice And Tom Have Been Quietly Dating

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According to PEOPLE, Swanepoel and Brady’s reported relationship has been developing away from the cameras. “They’ve been dating for a while now,” an insider told the outlet. “They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient. They’re spending a lot of time together.”

Another source claimed Swanepoel has “been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating,” adding, “When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.”

The dating reports surfaced around the same time Swanepoel and Smalls appeared in this month’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles. But while the models shared the runway, reports soon suggested their longtime friendship had hit a serious rough patch behind the scenes.

Joan Smalls Reportedly Felt ‘Completely Blindsided’

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According to Us Weekly, Smalls allegedly had her own romantic history with Brady before he was linked to Swanepoel. A source claimed Smalls and the former quarterback had been “seeing each other on and off for about a year between 2023 and 2024. It was never anything super serious, but they were hooking up for a while and still kept in touch afterward.”

That alleged history reportedly made the news about Swanepoel especially painful. “Candice and Joan had been best friends for years. They basically came up together in the modeling world and through Victoria’s Secret, so they had a really close bond and a long history together,” the insider told the outlet.

The source described Smalls as “completely blindsided” and said she “felt really betrayed,” viewing the reported romance as “the ultimate breaking of girl code.”

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Questions about the models’ friendship intensified after fans reportedly noticed they were no longer following each other on Instagram. According to an exchange circulated by DeuxMoi, one person asked Smalls whether she and Swanepoel were “not friends anymore.”

In a purported comment that was later deleted, Smalls allegedly replied, “I’m not friends with backstabbers.”

Just Jared also reported another alleged deleted comment that read, “There’s no going back. Some people lack humility and moral compass. And the way they gaslight, lie and minimize your feelings is the worst slap in the face after 15 years of friendship. Not a sorry said or written. Onwards and upwards!”

The reported comments did not name Brady or directly explain what had happened between the women. A representative for Swanepoel subsequently addressed the speculation in a statement shared by E! News. “Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children. She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect,” the representative said.

Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly Unbothered By The Dating Claims

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While reports have described tension involving Smalls, Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is reportedly taking the news in stride. According to TMZ, Bündchen does not feel slighted by Brady’s alleged relationship with Swanepoel. The outlet reported that the two models were friendly through work but had never been particularly close.

Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022 and share son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. He also shares son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Swanepoel has two sons, Anacan, 10, and Ariel, eight, with fellow model Hermann Nicoli. The former couple got engaged in 2015 before splitting in 2018.

Bündchen has also moved forward in her personal life, marrying Joaquim Valente last December after welcoming their son earlier that year.





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