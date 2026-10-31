Fashion

Beyoncé Wore a Pink Orchid Print Blouse and Green Beaded Fringe Roberto Cavalli Skirt to Jay-Z’s Concert in Los Angeles

October 31, 2026
Beyoncé Wore a Pink Orchid Print Blouse and Green Beaded Fringe Roberto Cavalli Skirt to Jay-Z’s Concert in Los Angeles
Edited By Cliche
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Last Updated on October 31, 2026 by Cliche


Beyoncé showed her support for husband Jay-Z at his concert in Los Angeles, stepping out in a look from the Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection. Styled by longtime collaborator Ty Hunter, the singer wore the runway ensemble nearly exactly as it was presented.

The look paired a plunging orchid print blouse in shades of fuchsia, cream, and green with feathered trim along the neckline and tie cuffs. Below, a sheer emerald skirt dripped with beaded fringe and featured a dramatic thigh-high slit, a nod to the house’s signature blend of exotic prints and sensual silhouettes.

Beyoncé finished the look with leopard print pointed-toe pumps, black square sunglasses, a statement diamond necklace, drop earrings, and a diamond bracelet. Kim Kimble styled her hair in voluminous honey blonde waves, while Rokael Beauty handled her makeup.

Hot! Or Hmm..?


Images: Parkwood/Beyonce’s IG

The post Beyoncé Wore a Pink Orchid Print Blouse and Green Beaded Fringe Roberto Cavalli Skirt to Jay-Z’s Concert in Los Angeles appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.



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Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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