Fashion

Fashion Bomb Daily And Cadillac Bring The Bomb Fashion Show To Los Angeles

October 29, 2026
Fashion Bomb Daily And Cadillac Bring The Bomb Fashion Show To Los Angeles
Edited By Cliche
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Last Updated on October 29, 2026 by Cliche



Los Angeles, we have arrived. To celebrate 20 years of Fashion Bomb Daily, The Bomb Fashion Show made its L.A. debut with Cadillac at Nya West in Hollywood for an immersive celebration of fashion, design, and modern luxury.

Claire Sulmers
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital 

Presented by Cadillac, the evening featured capsule collections by Bach Mai, House of Aama and Vivian Chan alongside Cadillac’s all-electric LYRIQ, VISTIQ and OPTIQ, respectively. In place of a traditional runway, models moved through the architectural space, highlighting the design connections between each look and its paired vehicle.

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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital 
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DJ Brian Henry
Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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The Team from The Show Must Go On Fashion Rental, Including Founder Zerina Akers
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital 

The collaboration was rooted in a shared belief in confident, forward-looking design that challenges convention. Each designer created an exclusive finale look inspired by a Cadillac EV, translating sculptural proportions, commanding presence, refined craftsmanship, and intentional innovation into fashion.

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Shantel Jackson
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital 
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Guest
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital 
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Guest
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital 
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Guest
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital 
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Guests
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital 

Bach Mai explored aerodynamic curves, technical seamwork and couture craftsmanship, finding common ground in a shared vision of American glamour. “I love that Bach Mai and Cadillac both speak the language and that’s one of American glamour,” said Mai. “I think Cadillac really just defines American luxury and that’s what I hope my brand will do one day.” Inspired by the LYRIQ’s Opulent Blue, Mai chose a voluminous cobalt gown paired with a structured bomber jacket, its dramatic proportions reflecting the vehicle’s sculpted form.

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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital 
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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital

Mother-daughter design duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka of House of Aama selected vibrant textiles and expressive silhouettes from their Sun Records collection, with warm reds and golds echoing the VISTIQ’s bold color. The pairing also resonated with their Los Angeles roots. “When we think about Cadillac we have to also think about car culture here in LA and the history of how people would pull up to events,” the pair said.

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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital

Vivian Chan translated the OPTIQ’s bold proportions and geometric details into a copper-orange ensemble. “What I love about Cadillac’s design language is that it’s vibrant, it makes a statement, but it’s still refined,” Chan said. Her interplay of fabric balanced refinement with spontaneity, expressing a belief she shares with Cadillac: Luxury should feel personal, progressive and full of possibility.

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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital

Following the presentation, Fashion Bomb Daily Founder and CEO Claire Sulmers spoke with the designers about their creative processes and inspirations. The evening continued with remarks from Mirror Digital Founder and CEO Sheila Marmon, music by DJ Brian Henry, and an up-close look at the collections and Cadillac’s electric lineup.


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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital

The result was more than a fashion show—it was a meeting of independent creative voices and a brand redefining modern luxury for those who move the world forward.

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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital
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Guests
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Sheila Marmon of Mirror Digital
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Bruce and Glen Procter Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Margie Plus
Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital
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Photo Credit: Ryan Hadji for Mirror Digital

A special thank you to Cadillac, Mirror Digital, the designers, models, production team, and everyone who joined us for this milestone celebration. And with its first Los Angeles show, Fashion Bomb Daily has opened a bold new chapter.

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Photo Credit: Rielle Oase for Mirror Digital

The post Fashion Bomb Daily And Cadillac Bring The Bomb Fashion Show To Los Angeles appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.





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Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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