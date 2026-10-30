Last Updated on October 30, 2026 by Cliche

Think about the last time you tried a new stylist, nail tech or esthetician. Odds are you didn’t just pick the closest name on the map. You scrolled. You looked at photos, checked the star rating, and read a handful of salon reviews before you trusted someone with your hair or your skin.

Your future clients are doing the same thing with your business right now. And what they’re reading in salon reviews isn’t always what salon and spa owners expect.

If you run a salon, a lash studio, a barbershop or a day spa, here’s what people actually look for in your salon reviews, and a few simple ways to make sure the right story is sitting there when they arrive.

Why Do Beauty Clients Lean on Reviews So Heavily?

Booking a beauty appointment is personal. A bad haircut follows you around for weeks. A rushed brow wax or a heavy-handed color job isn’t something you can return for a refund.

That makes new clients cautious. They can’t feel the vibe of your studio through a screen, so they borrow other people’s experiences instead. Reviews are the closest thing they have to a friend’s recommendation, and for a lot of people they’re the deciding factor between you and the salon down the street.

Recent Reviews Count More Than Old Ones

A wall of glowing reviews from three years ago doesn’t say much about the salon you are today. Stylists move on, owners change, prices go up. Clients know this, so they look at the dates.

If your most recent review is from last spring, a new client starts to wonder. Are you still open? Did your best stylist leave? A steady trickle of new reviews, even just a few a month, tells people the chairs are full and the work is still good.

They Read the Details, Not Just the Stars

Star ratings get someone to click. The words are what get them to book.

People are hunting for specifics that match their own situation. Someone with curly hair wants to see that a stylist knows how to cut curls. A first-timer nervous about a Brazilian wax wants to read that the esthetician was quick and made them feel comfortable. A busy parent wants to know whether appointments actually start on time.

A review that just says “Great service!” is nice, but it doesn’t answer any of those questions. A review that says “Dani finally figured out my cowlick, and I was in and out in under an hour” does a lot more work for you.

You can’t write your clients’ reviews for them, and you shouldn’t try. But you can make it easy for them to share specifics. When you ask, mention what they came in for: “If you have a minute, we’d love to hear how the balayage turned out.” That small prompt tends to bring back more useful, detailed reviews.

How You Answer the Bad Ones Matters

Almost every salon gets an unhappy review eventually. A color that came out brassier than expected. A wait that ran long. A miscommunication about price.

Here’s the thing: new clients read those, too. And they often care more about your reply than the complaint itself.

A calm, short response that acknowledges the problem and offers to make it right reads as professional. A defensive reply, or no reply at all, reads as a warning sign. Keep it simple. Thank them for the feedback, say you’re sorry it wasn’t what they hoped for, and invite them to reach out so you can fix it. Then take the details offline.

One thoughtful response to a two-star review can do more for your reputation than ten more five-star ones.

Photos Do Half the Talking

Beauty is visual. Reviews that include before-and-after photos, a fresh set of nails or a finished updo get attention fast, because they show the result instead of describing it.

Some clients will happily add a photo if you mention it. Others won’t, and that’s fine. Either way, keep your own business profile stocked with recent, well-lit photos of your work and your space, so the first impression doesn’t depend on whatever a reviewer happened to upload.

Why Most Happy Clients Never Leave a Review

This is the frustrating part. Your happiest clients usually leave smiling, tip well, rebook, and never write a word online. It’s not that they don’t want to. They just get busy, and by the time they think of it, the moment has passed.

Unhappy clients, on the other hand, rarely need a reminder.

That gap is why so many great salons sit at a lower rating than they deserve. The fix isn’t complicated. Ask more people, and ask while the experience is still fresh. A quick text with a direct link a few hours after the appointment works far better than a sign at the front desk that says “Review us!”

Doing that by hand for every client is a lot to keep up with on a busy Saturday, which is why plenty of salons hand it to software. Tools like Review Monster take care of keeping fresh reviews coming in without chasing anyone, so the request goes out after every visit and you can stay focused on the person in your chair.

Keep It Honest

It can be tempting to stack the deck. Some businesses offer discounts in exchange for five-star reviews, post fake ones, or quietly bury the negative feedback. Don’t.

Beyond the fact that clients can usually spot it, it can get you in real trouble. In 2024 the Federal Trade Commission finalized a rule banning fake reviews and paid-for testimonials, along with certain tactics for suppressing negative ones. Review platforms have their own rules against incentivized and fake reviews, and they do remove them.

Real reviews from real clients, good and bad, are what make the whole system trustworthy. That trust is exactly what a new client is looking for when they scroll through your page.

A Simple Place to Start

This week, pull up your own business profile and read it the way a stranger would. How recent is the newest review? Do the reviews mention specific services and stylists? Have the unhappy ones been answered?

Then pick one habit to build, whether that’s asking every client after their appointment, replying to every review, or adding a few new photos each month. Small, steady effort is what keeps the right story in front of the next person deciding where to book.

Read more beauty and hair articles at ClichéMag.com

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