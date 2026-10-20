Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘DWTS’ Suspension Takes New Turn As HR Claim Is Disputed

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Cliche





Val Chmerkovskiy is sitting out “Dancing with the Stars” tonight, but new reporting is challenging the story behind his suspension. After reports claimed Carrie Ann Inaba went to human resources over his controversial social media post, new reports say her alleged complaint was not what triggered his benching.

The update lands just hours before Dedication Night, when Jenna Dewan will dance with Alan Bersten instead of her usual partner. And the fallout has already pulled several other pros into the drama.

Val Chmerkovskiy’s Suspension Reportedly Wasn’t Triggered By Carrie Ann Inaba

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According to PEOPLE, Chmerkovskiy’s October 15 public apology brought the matter into BBC Studios’ investigation process, ultimately leading to his suspension. The outlet reports that the decision did not result from an HR complaint by Inaba, contradicting accounts that put the judge’s alleged complaint at the center of the disciplinary action.

Chmerkovskiy confirmed on October 17 that he would miss the October 20 episode. His absence follows a since-deleted TikTok post referencing Will Smith’s Oscars slap after Inaba criticized his wife, professional dancer Jenna Johnson.

BBC Studios made its position clear when announcing the suspension. “The well-being of everyone who works on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is non-negotiable,” the producer said.

The company described his post as “inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show.”

A Disagreement Over A Lift Started The Ballroom Blowup

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The controversy began during the October 13 Super Bowl Night episode, when Inaba called out a lift in Johnson and Harry Shum Jr.’s samba. Johnson questioned the critique, and Inaba read a definition of the prohibited move. What started as a disagreement over ballroom rules soon spilled onto social media.

Chmerkovskiy posted that fans “almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom,” an apparent reference to Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith. By October 15, Chmerkovskiy had issued an apology and said he had contacted Inaba privately. He also wanted to “apologize publicly as I understand my words affect so many outside of our internal ‘DWTS’ family.”

Two days later, he confirmed he would not be participating in the next live show.

Val Admits He Made A ‘Poor Decision’

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Chmerkovskiy’s follow-up statement explained that he had been reacting as Johnson’s husband. His “instinct was to defend my wife,” he said, before acknowledging that the reference carried implications he had not considered. “I made a poor decision to reference a meme to ‘keep my wife’s name’ out of the conversation, without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention.”

He also addressed Inaba directly in the statement. “Carrie Ann certainly didn’t deserve to get caught in the middle of my bad judgment, and I hate that she was,” he added.

With Dewan preparing a deeply personal performance, Chmerkovskiy said he wanted the attention back on her work. “The last thing I want is to become a distraction from an important week or from the incredible work my dance partner Jenna Dewan is putting in.”

He said he would be watching and cheering from the sidelines.

Alan Bersten’s Replacement Role Sparks Another Pro Feud

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Bersten stepping in for Chmerkovskiy has sparked a separate round of drama. Former “DWTS” pro Gleb Savchenko questioned the choice during a social media livestream, criticizing Bersten’s technique and ability to replace Chmerkovskiy. “He’s just not up to the level of dancing, period. The quality, the technique, he’s a good dancer, I guess, for TV, but if we talk about creating art…”

Savchenko also asked, “Why Alan?”

Bersten’s girlfriend and fellow professional, Emma Slater, has defended the arrangement. Responding to online discussion about the replacement, she explained that the dancers step in for one another when needed.

Meanwhile, Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, has publicly rallied around her. “Everytime I think I can’t love you more, your grace, your class, and your heart prove me wrong.”

He followed the message with another show of support. “You got this baby! We got you.”

Jenna Dewan Will Still Take The Floor For Dedication Night

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Despite the partner switch, Dewan’s tribute to her mother, Nancy, is moving forward. She and Bersten will perform a Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody.” Bersten returns to the competition floor after his earlier elimination with celebrity partner Giada De Laurentiis.

The episode also arrives amid complaints about scoring elsewhere in the competition. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold’s Super Bowl Night samba earned 25 out of 40, prompting viewers to question the judges’ treatment of the pair. Wood acknowledged that he disagreed with the score after watching the routine back, though he also described the audience’s booing of the judges as excessive.

Tonight, Wood will honor his father while Dewan dances for her mother, giving the remaining contestants plenty of personal reasons to bring their best.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.





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