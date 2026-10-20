Fashion

SHOE SHOPPIN’ FOR FALL

October 20, 2026
SHOE SHOPPIN’ FOR FALL
Edited By Cliche
0

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Cliche


I’m so ready to step into fall (see what I did there)! After spending all weekend cleaning out my closets I plan to purge a bunch of the shoes that I no longer wear. At the same time, I’m re-looking at my needs for fall and beyond. Styles change, lifestyles too, and the ability to tolerate uncomfortable shoes certainly changes as well. Here are all the current styles on my wishlist…






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The post SHOE SHOPPIN’ FOR FALL appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.



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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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