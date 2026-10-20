Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Cliche





I’m so ready to step into fall (see what I did there)! After spending all weekend cleaning out my closets I plan to purge a bunch of the shoes that I no longer wear. At the same time, I’m re-looking at my needs for fall and beyond. Styles change, lifestyles too, and the ability to tolerate uncomfortable shoes certainly changes as well. Here are all the current styles on my wishlist…

.wpfi-post-images {

display: grid;

grid-gap: 15px;

grid-template-columns: repeat( auto-fit, minmax( 10px, auto ) );

}

.wpfi-post-images img {

display: block;

}

.wpfi-post-images–no-margin {

grid-gap: 0 !important;

}

@media( max-width: 1024px ) {

.wpfi-post-images–offset {

grid-template-columns: minmax( 10px, 1fr );

grid-gap: 25px;

}

.wpfi-post-images–offset > * {

width: 85%;

margin: 0 auto;

}

.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:first-child,

.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:last-child {

width: 55%;

}

.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:first-child {

margin-left: 0;

}

.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:last-child {

margin-right: 0;

}

}

@media( min-width: 1025px ) {

.wpfi-post-images–offset {

grid-template-columns: minmax( 10px, 4fr ) minmax( 10px, 7fr ) minmax( 10px, 4fr );

}

.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:last-child {

-webkit-align-self: flex-end;

align-self: flex-end;

}

.wpfi-post-images–staggered-columns div:nth-child( 3n-2 ),

.wpfi-post-images–staggered-columns a:nth-child( 3n-2 ) {

grid-column: 1 / span 2;

}

}

@media( max-width: 1024px ) {

#block-block_7fdbedfd855a266a4608867249cc7886.wpfi-post-images:not( .wpfi-post-images–offset ) {

grid-template-columns: repeat( 2, 1fr);

}

}

@media( min-width: 1025px ) {

#block-block_7fdbedfd855a266a4608867249cc7886.wpfi-post-images:not( .wpfi-post-images–offset ) {

grid-template-columns: repeat( 2, 1fr);

}

}

The post SHOE SHOPPIN’ FOR FALL appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.