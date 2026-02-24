Jennifer Garner Speaks On The 'Loss' She Experienced From Co-Parenting With Ben Affleck





Jennifer Garner is reflecting on her co-parenting relationship with Ben Affleck and the complexities that come with raising children after a divorce.

The “13 Going On 30” actress explained that she has had to play both roles as mom and dad, while also admitting that co-parenting with her ex-husband brings “a little bit of loss.”

Jennifer Garner previously opened up about how “hard” her split from Ben Affleck was, noting that the transition was particularly difficult but for the help of her family.

Jennifer Garner Says Co-Parenting Made Her Become Both ‘Mom And Dad’ To Her Kids With Ben Affleck

Garner has pulled back the curtain on the bittersweet reality of raising children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with her ex-husband Affleck.

The “Elektra” actress made the candid revelation in a recent episode of Bustle’s “One Nightstand” YouTube series, where she and host Charlotte Owen discussed the book, “Anne of Green Gables,” by Lucy Maud, and dove into the relationship between siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, who adopted Anne Shirley by mistake.

Similar to the siblings, Owen asked Garner how she managed to find the balance in raising her children with intentionality and conscientiousness.

“I think that I do a bit of both,” she explained. “And I think my kids’ dad does too. Especially when your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom.”

She continued, “You kind of can’t help it, right? Because you don’t have the benefit of both sides of the yin and yang being in the same house.”

The Actress Speaks On The ‘Loss’ Of Co-Parenting With Her Ex-Husband

Garner and Affleck first met on the set of “Pearl Harbor” but didn’t get involved with each other until a couple of years later. They struck up a close friendship by the summer of 2004, and got married in June the following year.

The former couple went on to welcome their three children and shared so many sweet memories until they decided to separate in 2015, before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

In an apparent bid to make up for the absence of the other partner, Garner explained that she had to “have a bit of both” upbringing qualities and appreciation “in the way” she and the “Accountant 2” actor parent.

“There’s a little bit of loss in that, but there’s also something gained in that,” she noted. “You also just learn. It’s made me let go and not focus so much on bringing up.”







During a January interview with Marie Claire UK, Garner made a rare comment about her difficult split from Affleck.

“You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there,” she told the news outlet. “But what was out there was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard.”

“The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard,” Garner continued. “Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.”

According to the news outlet, she explained that the transition was quite difficult, but she stayed through it, thanks in part to the support of her family and friends.

“I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters,” she shared. “That’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”

The Actress Says She’s Able To Co-Parent With ‘Peace’

Despite their divorce, Garner and Affleck have kept their relationship cordial as they continue to co-parent their children.

The ex-couple has been seen out and about on several occasions with their children, and even sparked speculations that they were getting back together.

She has since opened up about co-parenting with Affleck with “peace” despite the difficulty of their divorce.

“I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to,” Garner shared with Marie Claire UK.

Jennifer Garner Says That ‘Time’ Heals Even The Pain Of Divorce

Speaking more on the matter of co-parenting with her ex-husband, Garner addressed the feeling of disdain that may arise due to a divorce, noting that some women may tell themselves they would never be friends with an ex-partner again.

However, according to the actress, “time” gives a person the opportunity to grow and heal from even a bad breakup.

She continued, “I think it’s important for women to know, when they think, ‘Oh, I’ll never see that, I’ll never have that feeling, I’ll never be friends with this person again,’ [that] time is the opportunity.”

“Time is the opportunity to heal. Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on, and to find a new way to be friends,” Garner added.





