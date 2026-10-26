Fashion

Recap: Inside The Culture’s Coldest Kick Back in Atlanta, Sponsored by Procter & Gamble and Sprite

October 26, 2026
Recap: Inside The Culture’s Coldest Kick Back in Atlanta, Sponsored by Procter & Gamble and Sprite
Edited By Cliche
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Last Updated on October 26, 2026 by Cliche


Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at The Culture’s Coldest Kick Back in Atlanta, part of a weekend of events curated by marketing executive Kim Blackwell. Now in its inaugural year, The Culture’s Coldest is rooted in impact, celebrating the icons shaping culture while connecting creators with brands and giving back to the community.

Yandy Smith Claire Sulmers Recap Inside The Cultures Coldest Kick Back In Atlanta Sponsored By Procter Gamble And Sprite

Sponsored by Procter & Gamble and Sprite, the Kick Back brought guests together for an evening of karaoke, games, and plenty of style, and guests came to slay in their flyest fits.

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We caught up with Kim Blackwell to talk about her mission of connecting creators to brands. The weekend also included a community food drive, extending the celebration beyond the guest list.

Marsai Martin, who hosted The Culture’s Coldest Icon Honors earlier in the week, stopped by to talk about her look and reflect on the weekend.

Yandy Smith shared her thoughts on Atlanta fashion versus New York style.

With karaoke on the menu, we had to ask guests about their go-to songs. From “Just Kickin’ It” by Xscape to “Weak” by SWV, there was range. The segment featured Miss Lawrence, Yandy Smith, Kenny Burns, and more.

Of course guests tipped through in style! Take a look at some stand out ensembles:

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The Culture’s Coldest Weekend was the bomb! Many thanks to Kim Blackwell for having Fashion Bomb Daily cover the festivities.


Phreshy Yandy Smith Clarie Sulmers Nicky Sparrow IMG 1154
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Claire Sulmers Ty Young Kim Blackwell Nicky Sparrow Nicki Recap Inside The Cultures Coldest Kick Back In Atlanta Sponsored By Procter Gamble And SpriteIMG 1157

Check out even more reasons to love Kim Blackwell below:

Until next year!

Claire Sulmers Kim Blackwell Recap Inside The Cultures Coldest Kick Back In Atlanta Sponsored By Procter Gamble And Sprite IMG 1156

To have FBD cover your next event, email [email protected]

Claire Sulmers Kim Blackwell Recap Inside The Cultures Coldest Kick Back In Atlanta Sponsored By Procter Gamble And Sprite IMG 1159

Interviews: Claire Sulmers
Photos and Video: JayNextDoor, Caz

The post Recap: Inside The Culture’s Coldest Kick Back in Atlanta, Sponsored by Procter & Gamble and Sprite appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.



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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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