Reason MGK Prefers Dakota Johnson Over Megan Fox Revealed As Their Romance Heats Up With ‘Holiday Plans’

Last Updated on October 26, 2026 by Cliche





Dakota Johnson’s love life is attracting fresh attention as her connection with Machine Gun Kelly [MGK] appears to be growing beyond a casual summer romance.

The actress and the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, are said to share a strong physical chemistry, with insiders sharing why they complement each other better than their exes.

Sources also suggest MGK and Dakota Johnson’s relationship has reached a point where they are discussing holiday plans, raising the possibility that their connection could develop into something more lasting.

Dakota Johnson And MGK Are Already Making ‘Holiday Plans’ As Romance Heats Up

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Johnson and MGK have reportedly moved from friendship into a more intimate relationship, with people close to them suggesting that their connection is becoming more meaningful.

Although the pair have known each other for years, their bond is said to have strengthened after they spent time together at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in New York in July.

A source told the Daily Mail that the two share a similar sense of humor despite their different public images. “They are light-hearted and love to have fun,” the insider said. Their time together reportedly includes karaoke, movie nights, and hanging out with Swift.

Their physical connection has also been a major part of the romance. One source previously claimed Johnson described their chemistry as “fireworks,” while another said MGK is captivated by her personality and musical interests. He has reportedly encouraged her to explore singing, and the actress has been spending time with him in the recording studio.

The relationship may now be moving beyond its original no-strings-attached arrangement. According to an insider, the pair are already “making holiday plans,” and their bond could deepen in the coming months. The insider added, “But I will tell you that when men fall for Dakota, they fall hard.”

The New Couple Complements Each Other And Have A More Playful Relationship, Source Claims

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Part of the attraction between Johnson and MGK may lie in the contrast between their current relationship and their previous romances.

Johnson was previously linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, while MGK’s turbulent relationship with Megan Fox drew considerable public attention. Sources suggest the new couple bring a more playful energy to each other’s lives.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Johnson and MGK connect through humor and their ability to avoid taking themselves too seriously.

Johnson is said to enjoy dry jokes and making fun of herself, qualities that the musician appreciates. The source described her as quirky and funny, adding that MGK “just eats that up.”

Sources Share Why MGK Rates Dakota Johnson More Than Megan Fox

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The fun dynamic between MGK and Johnson contrasts with the actress’s past relationship with Martin, whom the insider described as more serious and focused on “politics” and “charity.”

MGK’s former relationship with Fox was also characterized as emotionally intense, with the source noting that unlike Johnson, Fox was a little too “serious” for the rapper’s liking.

“It is the same for him – Colson’s ex Megan was also serious, she was always searching for a deeper meaning in life,” the source told the Daily Mail. “She is really into astrology and past lives, psychic phenomena, spirits. She is super earthy and wants to always grow. That’s awesome, but a little heavy.”

Beyond their personalities, MGK is said to admire Johnson’s creative side. An insider claimed he believes she could pursue a professional singing career, even though she has not expressed a desire to make that change. The source also said Johnson sees herself as a “muse for musicians.”

This suggests that their shared interest in music could become another part of their growing connection.

Megan Fox Is Happy MGK Is Moving On

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Fox is said to have welcomed news of MGK’s growing relationship with Johnson, with a source telling Page Six that the actress feels relieved rather than threatened by his new romance.

The insider said Fox “genuinely wants him to find happiness with someone else because she’s totally done with that chapter of her life.”

The Blast previously reported that Fox had no issues with MGK and Johnson dating, as she has “completely” cut ties with the rapper.

The former couple share a daughter, Saga Blade, and have maintained a co-parenting relationship since her birth in March 2025. According to the source, Fox wants their focus to remain on raising their child without uncertainty about their romantic status.

The insider also suggested that MGK’s flirtatious social media activity after their breakup had made it harder to leave their relationship in the past.

Now that he is spending time with Johnson, Fox hopes his attention will shift toward building a new connection. “Megan genuinely hopes things work out between them because she wants MGK to be happy,” the source told the news outlet.

Dakota Johnson Is Not Entertaining Any Dating Rumors

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While interest in Johnson’s connection with MGK continues to grow, the actress has made it clear that she does not intend to spend her time correcting stories about her romantic life.

During an appearance on Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast, she explained that even an ordinary dinner can trigger speculation about a supposed new partner.

“Even if I go to dinner with my manager or my lawyer, it’s like, ‘Seen with mystery man, I also don’t care,” Johnson said.

Johnson explained that trying to challenge every story would be a waste of energy. “People are gonna believe what they wanna believe, and I don’t have the energy to fight for that,” she said, adding that online claims can be ridiculous whether they turn out to be true or false.

The actress did not confirm or deny a romance with MGK during the podcast. Instead, she delivered a blunt response to people who remain preoccupied with her dating life: “Get a life,” she said. The comments leave the speculation unresolved, while making clear that Johnson intends to keep her relationship life private.





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