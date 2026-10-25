THE LOOK FOR LESS

Last Updated on October 25, 2026 by Cliche





Trying something new here and showcasing a few of the pieces that I own and love at much more accessible price points. I want to be clear that I am not here to showcase dupes or knockoffs of really specific pieces created by small brands. We aren’t talking about a reproduction of a beautiful print created by an artist or a really specific silhouette that is known to be connected to a specific label. These are items widely offered on the market like a purple sweater or leopard shoes that are offered with a very wide range of price points.

It is one of the number one DMs I get…’I absolutely love this, but have you seen something similar for less?’. Many of the items, sadly no. But today, I am featuring the ones that I have found! If you enjoy this post, please let me know and I will be sure to do this more often in the future! Okay, now let’s dive in…

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PURPLE SWEATER I bought this purple sweater here while in NYC a few weeks ago. This week I stumbled upon this one for under $60. SHOP NOW

BLACK BOOTS Last year I bought these for $795, but check out these similar boots for under $100 . SHOP NOW

LEOPARD HEELS These leopard, sling back, pointed heels are some of my most worn, but they did run me over $800. If I wanted a *similar* look and feel I would check out these that I also own and love at $160. SHOP NOW

FUR TRIM PUFFER Who knew a puffer coat would become one of my favorite pieces in my closet? Mine can be found here. This type of jacket has been trending since last winter, and lucky for you there are similar versions available here and here at a much friendlier price points. SHOP NOW

SHEER SEQUIN TOP I wore this fab sequin top all over NYC this summer. This sheer sequin top is in a similar hue, but comes with sleeves that make it feel a bit more fall. This top is about 1/6th the price that I paid for mine. SHOP NOW

A BOUCLE BLAZER A great black blazer is a closet staple that everyone needs. My jacket is from Nili Lotan, and I paid over $1,000 for it, but this jacket has a similar look and feel and is available in more than five colors. SHOP NOW

TWEED COMBO JACKET This tweed and denim mixed coat is a showstopper. It is also very expensive! While you won’t find anything exactly like it, this tweed jacket (particularly if you paired a denim trucker under) reminded me of it.

SHOP NOW

FISHERMAN KNIT I have several fisherman knit sweaters in my closet and each of them ran me well over $300. This ivory, cable sweater can be yours for an incredible price. That being said, it selling quickly, so don’t wait. SHOP NOW

VELVET DRAWSTRING BAG I recently bought this bag. While I love it, I am not sure I would have invested in it after finding this bag! SHOP NOW

SHEER ORGANZA TOP So, I actually own both of these tops and love them equally. The top I am pictured in is here, and the other top, that is much easier on your bank account, can be found here. My only call out is that I would size up in this top if you are thinking of buying! SHOP NOW

The post THE LOOK FOR LESS appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.





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