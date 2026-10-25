THE LOOK FOR LESS

Last Updated on October 25, 2026 by Cliche
Trying something new here and showcasing a few of the pieces that I own and love at much more accessible price points. I want to be clear that I am not here to showcase dupes or knockoffs of really specific pieces created by small brands. We aren’t talking about a reproduction of a beautiful print created by an artist or a really specific silhouette that is known to be connected to a specific label. These are items widely offered on the market like a purple sweater or leopard shoes that are offered with a very wide range of price points.
It is one of the number one DMs I get…’I absolutely love this, but have you seen something similar for less?’. Many of the items, sadly no. But today, I am featuring the ones that I have found! If you enjoy this post, please let me know and I will be sure to do this more often in the future! Okay, now let’s dive in…
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BLACK BOOTS
Last year I bought these for $795, but check out these similar boots for under $100 .
LEOPARD HEELS
These leopard, sling back, pointed heels are some of my most worn, but they did run me over $800. If I wanted a *similar* look and feel I would check out these that I also own and love at $160.
SHEER SEQUIN TOP
I wore this fab sequin top all over NYC this summer. This sheer sequin top is in a similar hue, but comes with sleeves that make it feel a bit more fall. This top is about 1/6th the price that I paid for mine.
A BOUCLE BLAZER
A great black blazer is a closet staple that everyone needs. My jacket is from Nili Lotan, and I paid over $1,000 for it, but this jacket has a similar look and feel and is available in more than five colors.
TWEED COMBO JACKET
This tweed and denim mixed coat is a showstopper. It is also very expensive! While you won’t find anything exactly like it, this tweed jacket (particularly if you paired a denim trucker under) reminded me of it.
FISHERMAN KNIT
I have several fisherman knit sweaters in my closet and each of them ran me well over $300. This ivory, cable sweater can be yours for an incredible price. That being said, it selling quickly, so don’t wait.
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