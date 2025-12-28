Ashton Kutcher's Hollywood Comeback Slammed As 'Desperate': 'He Knows He's Fallen Out Of Favor'





Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Ashton Kutcher is reportedly attempting to revive his Hollywood career after losing favor within the industry in recent years.

The “Two and a Half Men” star is said to have alienated fans and potential employers through his involvement in several high-profile controversies. Among them was his public support for actor Danny Masterson following Masterson’s conviction for the rape of two women, as well as the actor’s long-standing association with embattled rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Now, according to reports, Ashton Kutcher is hoping to re-establish himself in the spotlight with a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX television series, “The Beauty.”

The Actor Is ‘Pinning His Hopes’ In A New Series To Gain Back Hollywood Spotlight

MEGA

Ashton Kutcher appeared destined to be one of the Hollywood greats after gaining widespread fame with his role as Michael Kelso on the hit sitcom “That ’70s Show.”

In the years that followed, he wasted no time solidifying his star power through a run of romantic comedy films, his MTV prank series Punk’d, and by stepping in for Charlie Sheen as the lead on “Two and a Half Men.”

Much of that momentum has appeared to fade in recent years, as the actor became entangled in some of Hollywood’s most controversial stories.

However, he is said to be hoping to stage a comeback with an upcoming role in Ryan Murphy’s new FX television series, “The Beauty,” a move which has been labeled “desperate.”

“Now he’s pinning all his hopes on his new series to put him back in the spotlight,” a source told the Daily Mail about the actor. “He hopes people can forgive and forget the shameful things he’s been involved in over the years.”

Ashton Kutcher Is Aware That He Has ‘Fallen Out Of Favor’ In Hollywood

MEGA

Kutcher’s fall from Hollywood grace has been driven by a combination of factors, though two incidents in particular stand out.

In 2023, after actor Danny Masterson was found guilty of raping two women, Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, drew widespread backlash for submitting letters of support to the court that urged leniency in sentencing.

Although the couple later apologized for their actions, Kutcher’s perceived closeness to Sean “Diddy” Combs dealt a further blow to his public image after the rapper was charged with multiple sexual offenses and later convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Being well aware of his dwindling popularity, Kutcher is said to be “desperate to redeem himself” now more than ever.

“He knows he’s fallen out of favor over the years, both in Hollywood and with the public, for some inappropriate and misguided choices. He and Mila noticed they were getting less and less invites to Hollywood events,” the insider further remarked.

The Actor Reportedly Wonders If He Would Be Accepted Again







MEGA

With the upcoming series set to air next month, Kutcher has already begun promoting the project with much gusto.

He discussed the show during a Q&A session at New York Comic Con in October and has also shared teaser posts on Instagram, breathing new life into an account that had been largely dormant for the first half of the year.

However, as expected, some netizens have flooded the comments section with questions about his past controversies, which seems to have left Kutcher wondering whether he would be accepted again.

“He’s embarrassed by his former transgressions,” remarked the insider about Kutcher.

They added, “He knows the Masterson and Diddy episodes are still fresh in people’s minds. He’s so nervous that he’s literally asking his buddies if they think he’ll ever be accepted again. He’s desperate to salvage his image.”

Ashton Kutcher Believes His Good Looks Have Affected His Acting Career

MEGA

During the Q&A session in October, Kutcher also hinted at another reason at why his acting career has faced challenges.

He blamed his polished appearance as the reason, although he didn’t reveal exactly what roles it cost him.

“I think every role you get, part of it is what you look like, right?” he said to the attendees, per People Magazine.

“It’s a very big part of what you’re imbuing as the character. And so, there are roles that I’ve gotten because of the way I look, and there are roles that I haven’t gotten because of the way I look,” Kutcher added.

According to the actor, repeatedly facing such situations can feel “frustrating” at times, but his experience as a producer has helped him better understand the decisions behind them.

“You’re trying to tell a story with pictures, and the pictures need to create a feeling for the audience,” he noted.

Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About His Switch To Judaism

MEGA

Kutcher recently opened up about his faith and spiritual growth after embracing Judaism, while marking the start of Hanukkah alongside his wife, Mila Kunis.

The 47-year-old actor explained that although he was raised in a Catholic home, he became very curious about Judaism when he started researching the life of Jesus.

According to Kutcher, Judaism helped him better understand how Jesus lived and learned.

“The whole thing in Christianity is, be like Jesus. What would Jesus do?” he said in a video posted by Jewish activist Noa Tishby. “If you want to actually understand what Jesus would do, you learn Judaism. Because that’s what he learned.”





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.