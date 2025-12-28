OOO With Miranda Kerr: Routines and Rituals On The Go





From calming rituals to mindful routines, Miranda keeps herself grounded wherever she goes.

Here is how the mother, busy entrepreneur and wellness-obsessed supermodel takes her self-care on the go.

Give us the play-by-play of how you spend your time on a flight.

I’ve flown a lot over the years, when I first started modeling I was traveling to multiple countries every week and one thing I’ve learned is how important it is to keep your skin hydrated in the air.

The more you care for your skin while flying, the fresher you’ll look and feel when you land. A little extra nourishment goes such a long way. When I traveled to Stockholm recently, I brought all my mini-sized KORA Organics travel essentials to keep my skin glowing from takeoff to touchdown.

MY IN-FLIGHT SKINCARE ROUTINE

Step 1 Cleanse: I double cleanse with the Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser to remove makeup and impurities without stripping, using circular motions and a warm cloth.

Step 2 Exfoliate: I gently exfoliate with the Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Scrub to smooth, brighten, and help everything absorb better during the flight.

Step 3 Mist: A few spritzes of the Active Algae Hydration Mist instantly refreshes and hydrates. I keep it in my carry-on and mist throughout the flight.

Step 4 Serum: I apply the Turmeric Glow Drops Serum for brightening, hydration, and to actively minimize pores.

Step 5 Moisturize: Then I use the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer for nourishment so my skin stays soft and dewy.

Step 6 Oils: I press in the Noni Glow Face Oil and tap the Noni Radiant Eye Oil under my eyes to seal everything in and keep my skin glowing.

Step 7 Overnight Mask: To finish, I apply the Milky Mushroom Ultra-Hydrating Mask as a deep hydration treatment. It dries clear, keeps my skin plump and calm the whole flight.

AFTER SKINCARE — MY IN-FLIGHT FLOW

Once my skincare is done, I shift into “rest and replenish” mode. Travel can really disrupt digestion, so I try to choose foods that are gentle, hydrating, and easy on the body like fresh fruit, cut-up veggies, gluten-free crackers, soup and lots of water + electrolytes.

Once I’m settled, I put on my noise-canceling headphones and do a Vedic meditation. 20 minutes completely shifts my nervous system into a calmer state. If it’s an overnight flight, I’ll listen to a guided sleep meditation or the NuCalm app to help me drown out the noise and drift off.

When it comes to sleep, I love to make my seat feel as cozy and peaceful as possible. I try to sleep for the majority of the flight, especially when crossing time zones. Things I bring on the plane with me include: Slip silk eye mask, downloaded meditations and / or calming playlists, my Oura Ring to track my sleep, and my favorite sleep supplements Dr. Amen’s Stress Relief Sleep + Deep Comfort Sleep.

What wellness essentials are in your purse or carry-on?

Echo Hydrogen Water Bottle: helps counteract oxidative stress & dehydration from flying

LMNT Watermelon Electrolytes: a balanced mix of electrolytes for hydration.

Lemon Balm Herbal tea: helps calm the nervous system & supports better sleep

Compression socks: helps improve circulation, reduce swelling, and support blood flow.

Healthy snacks: cut-up veggies, fresh fruit, gluten-free crackers.

Slip silk eye mask + Bose noise-cancelling headphones: helps to create a calm, peaceful bubble while traveling

A few downloaded meditations: I usually pair my meditation with the NuCalm app. It’s designed to help shift your body into a mode that promotes better sleep and recovery

Reading: I’ve recently been packing The Mind-Gut Connection by Dr. Emeran Mayer.

TSC Mouth Tape: I’m obsessed with this, it really helps with my sleep quality

I also keep a few tech tools for long hauls:

My Oura Ring to track sleep

Truvaga vagus nerve stimulator if I need a nervous system reset

AYO light therapy glasses to help with circadian rhythm

NeuroVizr to promote relaxation and help with jet lag

You’ve touched down for a holiday or a work weekend in a new city. What’s the first thing you’re doing when you check into your hotel?

The very first thing I do when I arrive at my hotel is jump straight into the shower or bath. After flying, there’s nothing better than rinsing off, resetting my nervous system, and feeling instantly refreshed. I’ll wash my face with the Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser, apply my Turmeric Glow Drops and Turmeric Glow Moisturizer, and tap in a little Noni Radiant Eye Oil and face oil so my skin feels hydrated and awake again.

As soon as I’m clean and comfortable, I schedule a lymphatic drainage massage. It’s my favorite ritual after traveling. It helps reduce any puffiness from the flight, boosts circulation, supports detoxification, and leaves me feeling lighter, calmer, and reset.

What’s your ‘low effort, high vibe’ glam secret — something you do before a day out exploring or dinner that makes you feel like a 10/10 without doing the most?

My ‘low effort, high vibe’ glam secret is all about creating a natural glow with just a few simple touches that make me feel fresh and put together without doing a full glam routine. I focus on hydrating, glow boosting skincare; a spritz of the Active Algae Hydration Mist, followed by Turmeric Glow Moisturizer, and a little Noni Radiant Eye Oil — to give my skin that lit-from-within radiance.

I’ll then curl my lashes and brush up my brows to look instantly more awake, then mix a drop of Noni Glow Face Oil with RMS Uncover Up and tap it into my skin for the most effortless, dewy, skin like finish. a dab of Merit’s blush balm on my cheeks and lips to add a soft flush of color, and a hint of peppermint oil on my wrists and neck lifts my mood and energy before heading out.

Walk us through your wind down routine. What are some of your favorite practices to get “hotter in your sleep” & evening rituals you can’t live without? How does your sleep routine change while traveling?

My evening routine is where I completely reset — for my skin, my mind, and my nervous system. At night, I love going to bed drenched in hydration because it’s the real secret to waking up glowing. I layer on Turmeric Glow Drops for brightness and tone, the Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum for plumping and anti-aging benefits, Turmeric Glow Moisturizer for rich nourishment, and Noni Radiant Eye Oil to smooth and refresh the under-eyes, then seal it all in with Noni Glow Face Oil. My final step is always the Milky Mushroom Ultra-Hydrating Mask.

Beyond skincare, my wind-down rituals are just as important. I love taking a warm bath or shower to relax my muscles, and I am obsessed with oiling my body all over with the Noni Glow Body Oil. I also diffuse essential oils, usually rose or geranium and do my nightly meditation to calm my mind. I put my phone on DND, dim the lights and get into bed with my Oura Ring and NeuroVizr sleep headband. These little rituals help regulate my nervous system, quiet my mind, and set me up for deep, restorative sleep so I wake up feeling my best.

Other Wind-Down Practices I Can’t Live Without

Tea + supplements: I make a warm herbal tea, usually lemon balm or chamomile, and take my Dr. Amen sleep supplements

I’m big on sleep optimization, these tools help me wind down and stay consistent: Mouth Tape, Oura Ring to track my sleep, NeuroVizr headband for deeper rest and Hatch device for calming sounds

Aromatherapy: I diffuse essential oils like sandalwood, rose & geranium

Lymphatic drainage with The Skinny Confidential Mint Roller: this is great for both morning and night to reduce puffiness and redness whilst also shrinking the size of your pores

Low lights + screens off: I keep the lights dim and put my phone on Do Not Disturb, creating that soft, quiet space helps my nervous system drop in.

HOT TAKE:

Your dream winter destination: Somewhere snowy with my family. A cozy chalet, hot tea, skiing with the boys, and early nights.

One prediction for what’s going to be HOT this Fall, but is still under the radar: Bio-frequency therapy, subtle energy balancing is about to become everyone’s secret wellness hack.

Life-changing beauty hack: Using the Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Scrub every few days, it’s like a mini facial in a tube. My skin is instantly smoother and more even.

Color you’re painting the season with — nails, towels, mood board, everything? Red!

Instant mood booster: Meditation

