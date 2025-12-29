Prince Harry And Meghan's Publicist Reportedly Quit After Kris Jenner Birthday Drama: 'The Final Straw'





MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s eleventh publicist, Meredith Maines, resigned as chief communications officer for Archewell Philanthropies after the royal couple’s Kardashian photo drama.

According to a new report, the incident was the “final straw” for Maines, who will be staying with the Sussexes until the New Year.

During her nearly year-long tenure, she managed Meghan Markle’s podcast and TV projects, PrinceHarry’s charitable work, and facilitated a key meeting between the prince and his father.

Sussexes’ Chief Communications Officer Meredith Maines Stepped Down After Kris Jenner Photo Drama

MEGA

Maines reportedly stepped down as chief communications officer for Archewell Philanthropies just days after the couple drew attention at a high-profile Kardashian family event.

Although her departure was announced on Friday, Maines had actually left her position in mid-November, sources told the Daily Mail.

A Page Six source further shared that Maines’ resignation was due to the “final straw” of the Kardashian birthday photo drama.

The Sussexes had attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $175 million Beverly Hills mansion, mingling with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Bill Gates, Tyler Perry, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Photos shared online by the Kardashian-Jenner family, which featured Harry and Meghan, were later deleted, fueling speculation.

Sussexes Reportedly Requested Kardashian Birthday Photos Removed Amid Royal Reconciliation Efforts

New pic of Harry and Meghan with Kris Jenner at her birthday party 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GMZExhrbFV — Julieth ❀ (@troubleshade) November 10, 2025

Sources reported that the Sussex camp asked for the birthday photos to be removed to avoid creating tension with the royal family during ongoing reconciliation efforts.

“They don’t want to p-ss off the royal family while they are trying to reconcile,” one insider said.

Meanwhile, another source suggested the Kardashian-Jenner family was growing frustrated with the Sussexes, feeling the couple’s presence had “overshadowed” what was meant to be “a celebration of Kris.”

As Archewell’s communications lead, Maines managed the backlash surrounding their public appearances.

Joining the Sussex team in January, she oversaw Meghan’s podcast, television projects, and Harry’s charitable initiatives.

Maines is believed to have also facilitated a meeting between Harry and his father, King Charles, in September, after she was photographed meeting with the monarch’s press secretary, Tobyn Andreae, in July, a step believed to have helped arrange the duke’s brief reunion with Charles.

Meredith Maines ‘Enjoyed Her Time’ Working For Prince Harry And Meghan



MEGA

A source close to Maines told Page Six, “She’s unflappable, and does not complain … she really enjoyed her time there, but at a certain point it’s time to go.”

Accustomed to fast-paced environments from her background in venture capital and tech, Maines reportedly thrived despite the pressure.

Despite her non-traditional experience, insiders praised her accomplishments during her brief tenure.

“The amount she was able to do in almost a year was amazing — she launched Meghan’s podcast and TV show … and looked after the Prince’s charity work,” a source said.

Following her departure, Archewell’s communications team has now been reduced to just two employees.

The Sussexes Thank Meredith Maines As She Concludes Her Role at Archewell

MEGA

Commenting on Maines’ exit, a spokesperson for the Sussexes stated: “Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”

While the statement was brief, those close to Maines viewed her departure as a natural career progression.

Scheduled for mid-January, her exit will mark nearly a year of service with the couple.

“She really enjoyed her time there, but at a certain point it is time to go… They begged her to stay to manage the transition of the Archewell Foundation and other transitions,” a source explained. “She stayed to do that.”

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Downsize Archewell Ahead Of Rebrand Amid Funding Struggles

MEGA

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has been reduced to just two employees ahead of a high-profile rebrand, sources told Page Six, as the couple seeks to cut costs.

“Harry and Meghan have been forced to downsize the staff as it was costing them so much,” one insider said.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess announced that Archewell would transition to Archewell Philanthropies, describing the shift as a “model designed to grow and evolve over time, with more flexibility and less administrative burden.”

However, sources reveal the couple has spent months debating the charity’s future amid funding challenges.

“The big question was, would Archewell close, or would another charity take it over?” one source said. “Harry and Meghan were looking to get a fiscal sponsor, someone to take on the outgoing costs and to keep things cheap. Really, it’s all smoke and mirrors.”









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.