







Statement prints have helped to shape the mood this season, giving familiar winter staples a sense of presence and individuality. I’ve been reaching for pieces with distinct patterns such as knits with a clear motif, coats that make an impact, and accessories that introduce a touch of contrast. Each brings visual interest while staying grounded in everyday wear. These are the pieces that fold easily into a wardrobe already in rotation, yet still shift the overall look in a deliberate, memorable way.

Floral Brocade Coat Best worn over understated layers so the brocade can take center stage — this shearling-trimmed floral coat balances softness and structure, turning a cold-weather essential into a statement piece. Shop Now







The post Pretty in Prints appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.