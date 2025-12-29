Pretty in Prints

Leo Season Coat, One/Of Top, Tove Turtleneck (old, similar here and here), Toteme Pants, Hermes Bag, Jaque Marie Mage Sunglasses, Roger Vivier Pumps, Le Sundial Belt
Statement prints have helped to shape the mood this season, giving familiar winter staples a sense of presence and individuality. I’ve been reaching for pieces with distinct patterns such as knits with a clear motif, coats that make an impact, and accessories that introduce a touch of contrast. Each brings visual interest while staying grounded in everyday wear. These are the pieces that fold easily into a wardrobe already in rotation, yet still shift the overall look in a deliberate, memorable way.
Floral Brocade Coat
Best worn over understated layers so the brocade can take center stage — this shearling-trimmed floral coat balances softness and structure, turning a cold-weather essential into a statement piece.
Tiger Ballet Flats
These criss cross tiger print flats are easy to pair with both dresses and denim.
