Pretty in Prints

December 29, 2025
Pretty in Prints
Edited By Cliche
Leo Season CoatOne/Of Top, Tove Turtleneck (old, similar here and here), Toteme PantsHermes BagJaque Marie Mage SunglassesRoger Vivier PumpsLe Sundial Belt

Statement prints have helped to shape the mood this season, giving familiar winter staples a sense of presence and individuality. I’ve been reaching for pieces with distinct patterns such as knits with a clear motif, coats that make an impact, and accessories that introduce a touch of contrast. Each brings visual interest while staying grounded in everyday wear. These are the pieces that fold easily into a wardrobe already in rotation, yet still shift the overall look in a deliberate, memorable way.

leopard coat silk jacket brown turtleneck tassel belt black handbag black gloves
Floral Brocade Coat

Best worn over understated layers so the brocade can take center stage — this shearling-trimmed floral coat balances softness and structure, turning a cold-weather essential into a statement piece.

Tiger Ballet Flats

These criss cross tiger print flats are easy to pair with both dresses and denim.

Printed Canvas Tote

