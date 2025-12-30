Why Staff Are Vanishing From Prince Harry And Meghan’s Closest Project





MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity empire is undergoing a quiet but dramatic shake-up.

What began as rumors of mass layoffs has now turned into confirmed departures, structural changes, and mounting financial questions.

The Archewell Foundation, once positioned as the heart of the Sussexes’ humanitarian work, has been dissolved and replaced with a leaner model.

With staff leaving, costs increasing, and donations falling, concerns are growing about whether Prince Harry and his wife’s charitable vision is sustainable.

Prince Harry And Meghan’s Archewell Charity Has Been Effectively Dismantled

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Harry and Meghan’s business empire, is no longer operating in its original form.

While reports initially exaggerated claims that the charity had fully shut down, it has effectively been replaced by a new entity called Archewell Philanthropies.

That transition has come with at least four staff departures, leaving just one remaining employee.

The changes point to a significant retrenchment rather than expansion. Archewell will no longer function as an independent charity and has instead adopted a “fiscal sponsor model.”

This means that its activities must now be approved by another organization operating as its legal umbrella.

The shift is designed to reduce administrative costs, but it has also resulted in a near-total collapse of its staffing structure.

Harry Loses His Most Loyal Archewell Lieutenant

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The most significant departure is James Holt, who ran Archewell alongside co-executive director Shauna Nep.

As The Blast reported, Holt, who has worked closely with Prince Harry and Meghan for nearly a decade, is returning to the UK after leading the charity since 2021.

Speculation has swirled around Holt’s exit, with talk of visa issues and dissatisfaction with his performance.

One Sussex source claimed, “They were upset with his work. They were ready to let him go,” while others denied this and insisted the couple had been supportive of Holt’s residency status.

Both sides issued warm public statements. Holt said, “From the moment I met Meghan, I recognised a kindred spirit, someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan responded by saying, “James has been a stellar support for us for nearly ten years… As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies.”

Prince Harry’s Inner Circle Shrinks As Costs Spiral







MEGA

Holt’s departure follows earlier revelations from The Blast that Meredith Maines resigned as chief communications officer.

It also came to light that Archewell’s director of programs and operations, Kristen Slevin, was let go. Slevin’s role carried a reported salary of $146,000.

Despite these cuts, Archewell’s most recent accounts show expenses ballooning to $5.1 million, compared to just $1.25 million distributed in grants.

The charity ended the year $2.5 million in deficit, with reserves falling to $8.5 million.

One insider summed up the dilemma bluntly. “The big question was, would Archewell close, or would another charity take it over?” they said

With Nep now the sole remaining staffer, and juggling other charity roles, including charities run by Hailey Bieber and Scooter Braun, Archewell’s operational footprint has shrunk dramatically.

Harry And Meghan’s Spending Raises Eyebrows

Mirrorpix / MEGA

Financial filings also revealed spending patterns that have sparked criticism.

Archewell spent more than $1 million on “programmatic strategic support” to outside agencies, including PR firm M&C Saatchi.

Meanwhile, grants to regions highlighted during the couple’s high-profile tours were modest, with just $10,000 to sub-Saharan Africa and $8,310 to South America, despite tours to Nigeria and Colombia.

The charity’s largest donation was $150,000 to Screen Sanity, while other grants included $25,000 to the ParentsTogether Foundation.

Although Archewell promotes causes such as online safety and mental health, insiders believe the figures reveal a charity struggling to balance its mission with its operating costs.

Prince Harry And Meghan Pivot Toward Visibility Over Infrastructure

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Founded in 2020 with a mission to “show up, do good,” Archewell was described as “more than a handout, it’s a hand held.” However, sustaining that vision has proven difficult.

After an initial $13 million donation in 2021, contributions fluctuated sharply in subsequent years, never returning to that peak.

A Sussex source said the new model will focus more on “impact than operations,” signaling fewer employees and more public-facing activity.

That means speeches, appearances, and unofficial international royal tours will continue, but under another organization’s umbrella.

As one observer noted, the retrenchment marks a shift from ambition to survival.

Archewell Philanthropies may still exist, but it now does so on a much smaller, more constrained scale.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.