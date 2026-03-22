Prince Harry Ally Blasts ‘Spiteful’ Security Decision, As The Duke And His Wife Struggle In Hollywood





Debate over security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has intensified, with allies calling the loss of taxpayer-funded protection unfair while officials weigh political risks and ongoing threats.

The review comes as the couple faces fresh scrutiny over their Hollywood standing, following setbacks in their Netflix deal.

Critics argue Prince Harry and Meghan’s influence may be fading, raising broader questions about their public image, professional momentum, and long-term positioning in the UK and internationally.

Prince Harry Faces Ongoing Security Dispute As Friend Condemns Decision

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A close associate of Prince Harry has criticized the decision to deny him publicly funded security in the UK, calling it “spiteful” as discussions continue over whether protection should be restored for him and Meghan Markle.

The couple lost automatic police protection funded by taxpayers after stepping back from their roles as senior royals and moving to the United States.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Harry’s friend Alex Rayner, who served alongside him in Afghanistan and joined him on an expedition to the North Pole, argued that the decision does not reflect Harry’s military service.

Rayner pointed out that “Harry is a royal who’s significantly served in the Armed Forces,” and questioned why he should now be expected to cover his own security costs, especially when other royals continue to receive protection.

He also referenced the upcoming Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham this July, where Harry is expected to appear, asking whether adequate support is being provided for such a high-profile event. “Are we not supporting him for that?” he questioned.

Prince Harry’s Security Review Sparks Division As Officials Weigh Risks And Political Fallout

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Meanwhile, government officials are reportedly divided on the issue. Members of the committee responsible for royal protection decisions, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), are said to be weighing the risks of reinstating security.

Some civil servants, including those from the Home Office and other departments, are concerned about potential political fallout and public reaction if taxpayer-funded protection is reinstated.

Sources suggest there is an ongoing debate within the group. While security and policing experts reportedly believe protection is necessary due to credible threats, others worry about the optics and political consequences of the move.

A detailed risk assessment is currently underway, but no final decision has been made.

The Duke Of Sussex Recently Lost A Court Case Over His Security Being Stripped

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The issue follows a legal setback for Harry last year, when he lost a court case arguing he was entitled to a formal review of the risks he faces.

He later described the outcome as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up” and expressed frustration with the role of royal officials.

Harry has since appealed for the matter to be reconsidered, writing to Shabana Mahmood to request a fresh evaluation.

A subsequent review process was approved, and he has submitted the required documentation. He is now awaiting a final determination from the committee.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Face Hollywood Doubts After Netflix Setback Raises Questions About Their Influence

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The latest developments surrounding the security arrangements for Harry and Meghan come at a time when the couple is also facing renewed questions about their influence in Hollywood, with some commentators casting doubt on their long-term momentum.

Despite securing an expanded multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix through their Archewell Productions company, reports indicate that Meghan’s lifestyle project, “As Ever,” has been dropped. The move has fueled fresh questions about their ability to maintain momentum in the industry.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield argued that the situation raises concerns about consistent delivery.

She emphasized that major partnerships of this scale are “built on execution, not just vision or vibes,” particularly in a highly competitive streaming landscape.

Schofield explained that while global recognition can initially open doors, maintaining success requires a steady stream of content that connects with audiences. Without that consistency, even globally recognized names can struggle to remain competitive in a crowded streaming market.

The Sussexes Were Advised To Follow Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Playbook

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Similarly, commentator Hilary Fordwich also claimed that public sentiment toward Meghan and Harry has shifted, suggesting audiences have grown tired of what she described as “grievance-driven royal content.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Fordwich argued that the couple is now widely seen as “separated from all things royal.”

She added that their “track record of a failed brand is as bad as their plummeting poll numbers and dreadful viewership of each of their underwhelming failed ventures.”

Media executive John McDermott, co-founder of Caloroga Shark Media and creator of the “Palace Intrigue” podcast, has a different perspective, suggesting the Sussexes could benefit from adopting a different public relations approach, similar to that of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to McDermott, William and Kate tend to maintain a careful balance with the media, offering brief, positive appearances, such as a quick photo op of them pulling pints, throwing darts, petting a puppy, etc., before stepping back from the spotlight. This strategy, he said, helps sustain favorable coverage without overexposure.

“For Harry and Meghan, there may be something in that. Show up, look good, keep it positive. Sometimes less really is more,” he said.

The Prince Harry Ally Blasts ‘Spiteful’ Security Decision, As The Duke And His Wife Struggle In Hollywood first appeared on The Blast





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