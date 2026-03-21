Fashion

Latto Debuts Baby Bump in White Lace Lingerie and Polka Dot Set in “Business and Personal (Intro)” Video

March 21, 2026
Latto Debuts Baby Bump in White Lace Lingerie and Polka Dot Set in “Business and Personal (Intro)” Video
Edited By Cliche
0


Latto has sparked conversation after debuting a visible baby bump in her latest video, “Business and Personal (Intro).” The Atlanta rapper appears in a series of styled scenes that highlight her changing silhouette, blending intimate visuals with fashion-forward looks.

In one standout moment, she wears a white lace lingerie set paired with matching shorts and an open button-down, creating a soft, tonal aesthetic. The look is styled in a minimal setting, allowing the focus to remain on her growing bump and natural glam.

89 7 Latto Debuts Baby Bump In White Lace Lingerie And Polka Dot Set In Business And Personal Intro Video

In another scene, Latto poses atop a luxury vehicle in a sheer black polka dot two-piece set, complete with a coordinating umbrella and fur accents. The juxtaposition of delicate fabrics and bold staging adds a dramatic edge to the reveal.

7 Latto Debuts Baby Bump In White Lace Lingerie And Polka Dot Set In Business And Personal Intro Video

While Latto has not publicly confirmed details surrounding the pregnancy, speculation continues to circulate online, with rumors suggesting that rapper 21 Savage may be the father. Neither party has addressed the claims.

78787878 7 Latto Debuts Baby Bump In White Lace Lingerie And Polka Dot Set In Business And Personal Intro Video

The video marks a personal shift for the artist, pairing vulnerability with visual storytelling and curated styling moments that place her evolution front and center.




📸: Video stills/Reproduction

The post Latto Debuts Baby Bump in White Lace Lingerie and Polka Dot Set in “Business and Personal (Intro)” Video appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.



Source link

All images are owned by their original copyright holder.

About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Spruce Up Your Look With These Spring/Summer Trends

Spruce Up Your Look With These Spring/Summer Trends

May 20, 2022
Emo Band GILT Announce US Tour Dates Supporting “Conceit” EP

Emo Band GILT Announce US Tour Dates Supporting “Conceit” EP

April 11, 2022
The Benefits of Earning an Online Master’s Degree in Education

The Benefits of Earning an Online Master’s Degree in Education

July 3, 2024
Verified by MonsterInsights