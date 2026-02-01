



You’ve heard of castor oil for hair growth (hey Brow Peptide) and perhaps for inducing labor too, but have you heard of castor oil patches while you sleep?

Today we’re going to go over everything you need to know about them and how to do it with Hannah from MacroHabits. You may have seen her before and after client testimonials on Instagram or perhaps you’re one of the thousands of people who have used her platform for coaching on training, reverse dieting and full-body health. You might have heard her talk about these castor oil patches in her episode on The HIM & HER Show too.

If you haven’t, Hannah is an entrepreneur, trainer and founder of MacroHabits. After her own journey with excessive cardio and restricting calories, Hannah discovered the benefits of essentially eating more and exercising differently to get the results she wanted. As you can see, she’s achieved them. Hannah will be back on the blog with more on that later.

In today’s post Hannah is telling us how and why she does a castor oil patch (almost) every single night.

WHAT IS A CASTOR OIL PATCH?

It’s a way of using a cotton bandage or some type of fabric, covered in castor oil and applying it to your skin for a long period of time, often overnight.

The patch slowly releases the healing properties of castor oil through your body, and into your skin. Castor oil has been used in home remedies for centuries. It’s said that it can help relieve pain, detox the liver, decrease inflammation, improve digestions and help with hair growth.

Let’s find out how sleeping with it on our stomach is beneficial and welcome Hannah to the blog.

+++

Discover the Nighttime Benefits of Castor Oil Patches

Hi, I’m Hannah! I want to start by saying: I am not a doctor. If you have specific questions I recommend your physician. This is just my experience that I’m sharing with doing castor oil patches at night consistently.

HOW TO APPLY A CASTOR OIL PATCH:

I do a castor oil patch every night, besides when I’m on my actual period. Believe it or not, castor oil has a very stimulating effect, and can make your flow heavier when on your period.

I like the convenience of sticky patches, but they can leave a residue or mark, so I recommend using some kind of oil to remove it, if that bothers you (it doesn’t bother me). So I apply the patch, put my heating pad over it for about 15-30 minutes, then sleep with patch on and remove it when I wake up.

It’s thought that putting the castor oil patch over your belly button means maximum absorption and that it directly affects the ‘center’ of your body for health and energy.

The other way to do a castor oil patch (or pack as some call it), is to drench a piece of flannel or cotton in castor oil (use a bowl), then place it over your abdomen, cover in plastic wrap, then apply a heating pad. If you go this route, be sure you’re wearing clothes you don’t care about and lay a towel down under you. Castor oil is quite thick, so things can get messy.

As I said, I prefer the convenience of patches. So why do I do this? What are the benefits?

THE BENEFITS OF A CASTOR OIL PATCH:

For me, I’ve noticed that I don’t cramp during my period and my entire cycle is more regulated. Also, I notice:

+ I’m less bloated

+ Have better digestion

+ Feel less water retention

+ Feel less inflammation

+ Helps regulate and balance hormones

+ Reduces joint pain

+ Detoxes the liver

+ Can help with digestion (like constipation)

I have a lot of ‘how to apply’ videos on Instagram so check them out to see exactly how to do it. My favorite castor oil patches can be found here. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.

+++

Castor oil has so many uses and benefits, which is why Lauryn put it in Brow Peptide, and let’s just say, the results are bold. Check out all the reviews here.

Stay tuned for another post from Hannah all about reverse dieting and building lean muscle coming soon.

Have you tried castor oil patches before? Let us know all the benefits you’ve seen in the comments below.

x, The Skinny Confidential team.

CASTOR OIL:

