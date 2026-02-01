Fashion

Amazon Sundays: Accessorizing in Color

February 1, 2026
Edited By Cliche
Outfit Details:
Coat, Sweater, Scarf, Gloves, Jeans, Socks

This week’s Amazon Sunday is all about making a statement with color, from leather gloves and oversized scarves to bold earrings, belts, and playful accents that dress up winter outfits. Try pairing your gloves and scarf in the same shade, mixing complementary colors, or layering jewelry over gloves for an unexpected styling moment. These are the kinds of pieces that add personality and impact to everyday layers, finishing cold-weather looks with a playful touch. Browse the full edit below, and explore more in our JB Amazon Shop and Amazon Storefront, refreshed weekly.

Statement Color Socks

Playful socks that add subtle color to everyday looks.

Shop Now

Oversized Scarf

An oversized scarf that brings a pop of bold color to winter layers.

Shop Now

Colored Leather Gloves

Rich leather gloves designed for bold color pairing.

Shop Now




 

