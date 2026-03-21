Keith Urban’s Daughters ‘Cut Off Contact’ With Singer After Parents’ Divorce: ‘He Feels Erased’





Keith Urban has seemingly lost more than just his marriage over the past year. After nearly two decades with Nicole Kidman, the pair split in September over irreconcilable differences.

According to reports, his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith, whom he shares with Nicole Kidman, have allegedly cut him off.

As part of their divorce agreement, Nicole Kidman was granted primary custody, with orders that the children spend over 300 days a year with her.

Keith Urban’s Kids Have Essentially Cut Him Off, Source Reveals

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Since splitting from Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban has kept busy with his ongoing tour and appears to be coping well with the end of his marriage on the outside.

However, behind the scenes, he is said to be facing a difficult time with regard to his relationship with his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith, whom he shares with the actress.

Earlier reports claimed there was a growing distance between him and his daughters, and the situation is now said to have worsened in recent weeks.

“The kids have essentially cut off contact with Keith,” a source told Rob Shuter’s #ShutterScoop. “This isn’t just about a quote — it’s been building for a while.”

Urban’s relationship with his daughters became strained following his split from Kidman, and while he has tried to remain patient for things to improve, he is now reportedly losing hope that they will.

“He’s putting on a brave face,” the source says. “But privately, he feels like he’s lost his daughters.”

The Singer Was ‘Really Hurt’ By His Daughter Not Acknowledging Him In A Recent Interview

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While Keith Urban has been touring, his daughters have remained with Nicole Kidman, who has primary custody under their divorce agreement.

In recent weeks, the actress has appeared with them at events, highlighting the close bond they share.

This became even more apparent when Sunday Rose called Kidman her “biggest inspiration” and credited her as a “key part of everything” she does in a recent interview with an Australia-based outlet.

Despite Urban being a creative himself, there was little to no mention of him in the remarks from the 17-year-old, which, according to insiders, deeply stung the singer.

“Seeing it in black and white like that really hurt,” said a source, adding that Urban “feels erased.”

As for his relationship with his daughters, Urban is said to be uncomfortable with the current status quo but feels powerless as he “doesn’t know how to fix it.”

Sources Claim Nicole Kidman Didn’t Turn Her Kids Against Their Father

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Previous speculation suggested that Kidman had turned the children against their father, but sources have refuted this, noting that the couple’s daughters are old enough to form their own understanding of the situation.

“Nicole hasn’t turned the kids on him; they’ve made their own choices about their dad,” an insider remarked, per the Daily Mail. “She isn’t like that. Keith hasn’t tried much to make things better in their eyes. The girls have always been very close with their mother. They are her everything.”

Meanwhile, regarding why the children appear upset with their father, it is believed to be linked to allegations that he played a role in inspiring the divorce.

“The girls are definitely Team Nicole – they’re in her corner, they’re hurt and angry on her behalf,” the insider claimed. “There’s some resentment against Keith. If they are blaming someone, it’s him, not her.”

Keith Urban Was Left Feeling ‘Betrayed’ By Nicole Kidman’s Closeness With Male Co-Star

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Since their split, neither Kidman nor Urban has publicly debuted a new relationship.

However, the actress’s seemingly close relationship with her Scarpetta co-star, Simon Baker, has left Urban feeling “betrayed,” per Woman’s Day.

A source added that the singer is hoping the duo is “just hamming it up for headlines,” given their recent collaboration.

“Even then, it feels to him like it’s a betrayal because both Nicole and Simon know how much even the hint of a romance between them will hurt him.”

The Singer’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ Has Come True

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The source also noted that Urban had long been aware of the growing bond between Kidman and Baker since filming.

The closeness, which has seemingly deepened since Kidman’s split from Urban, has reportedly left the singer feeling quite unhappy.

“He already suspected they were getting close while filming. This is his worst nightmare come true,” the insider noted.

They added, “He hates that they’re giving interviews about how close they are.”

The Keith Urban’s Daughters ‘Cut Off Contact’ With Singer After Parents’ Divorce: ‘He Feels Erased’ first appeared on The Blast





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