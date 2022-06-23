Popular Luxury Fashion Brands in the World

Today we want to discuss popular luxury fashion brands. The world of luxury fashion has always been an inspiring sector. Thanks to the advancement of technologies and beautiful designs, the top fashion brands have been an inspiration for years. The most elegant fashions are not only capable of making one feel relaxed but also exquisite in appearance.

The high-end cut and style of luxurious clothing make it perfect for every day and evening clothes. Although we’d like to have a million-dollar budget to buy clothing, most of us must settle for high-end brands on sale as often as we can. If you’re looking to purchase the top clothing and accessories, you should start by reading this top list of luxurious designer brands.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton was founded in 1854 in Paris by Louis Vuitton Malletier. The man himself designed the iconic monogram for the brand after he began to make trunks with flat tops from Trianon canvas. At the time of the first World war, the brand was already creating its distinctive quatrefoils and floral designs for their travel items that they continue to be known for in the present day.

Louis Vuitton and Moet and Hennessy came together in 1987 to form the LVMH Conglomerate of luxury products. This eminent brand is one of today’s largest and most renowned luxury fashion houses around the globe.

Prada

Prada always thinks outside of the box and never creates its collections based upon preconceived notions or trends in fashion. This is why Prada is known for the quality of its products and the liberty of speech. This Italian luxury fashion brand is among the top brands in the fashion industry and was founded around 1913 and headed by Mario Prada. The brand is a leader in leather handbags and accessories for travel footwear, ready-to-wear, perfumes, and other accessories for fashion. The brand has stood the tests of time.

Gucci

Guccio Gucci created the brand that bears his name in Florence around 1921. His inspiration was derived from leather luggage he spotted at the Savoy Hotel in London, and the rest is the story. He developed the brand of leather goods in Florentine style. The double G logo appeared shortly after.

A family-owned company that has been the subject of a lot of controversy over the years, the Italian cult label is part of the Kering group. Their distinctive design is recognized across the globe, which makes Kering one of the most sought-after luxury brands around the globe.

Versace

Gianni Versace started the brand Gianni Versace Donna in 1978; however, following his death in 1997, his sister Donatella was the first to take over the label. Donatella has carried on the legacy of his feminine and bold fashion and has made him proud.

Do you remember J LO’s famous green gown at the Grammys in 2000? Or perhaps that black gown of Elizabeth Hurley from 1994? This is the bold, vibrant style you’ll discover at this luxurious, high-end fashion house.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga is nearly 100 years old, with the luxury fashion brand established in Spain in 1917 through Cristobal Balenciaga. Although Kering controls the brand, the company has maintained the brand’s prestige and high-end quality, along with its trendy fashion that is best described as unique, expensive, and striking.

Fendi

The company was founded in Rome in 1925. The House of Fendi started as a premium brand of leather and fur. Recently, they’ve started using faux fur to support environmentalist groups; however, their primary products remain in the category of leather products. In 1965, the creative director Karl Lagerfeld transformed the brand into what it is today.

Due to financial challenges, Fendi joined the LVMH group in 2001, as did several other fashion brands. They survived due to the distinctive and quirky style they bring to the world of fashion.

Valentino

In 1960, the company was founded by Valentino Garavani. The Italian fashion house LVMH now owns has become well-known for its women’s and men’s accessories and footwear, such as jewelry, bags, watches, and other fashion-forward items.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore always wanted to make his company into a renowned fashion house. Therefore, when he died in 1960, he decided to leave his mark as a legacy hoping his family would achieve his vision. After a few years of success, Salvatore Ferragamo is today one of the largest and most well-known brands of shoes constructed from top-quality leather and other distinctive materials.

Givenchy

The French luxury perfume and fashion house were established in 1952 by designer Hubert de Givenchy. Hubert de Givenchy came to the limelight thanks to his mastery of the silhouette.

The brand strikes the perfect balance of contemporary and traditional fashion while maintaining an informal yet timeless look influenced by numerous artists, fellow artists, muses, and loyal customers. While this fashion brand is part of the luxury conglomerate LVMH, it is still regarded as one of the pioneering leading designers’ brands and a pioneer in the fashion world.

Chanel

Founded in Paris in 1909 by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, the luxury fashion house is among the most well-known brands around the globe. Chanel began what would become an empire by opening the opening of a millinery store in 1909. In 1913, she began making ready-to-wear sportswear for females made of jersey fabric.

The classic line Chanel suit first appeared during the 20th century, and the timeless fragrance Chanel No.5. The brand is known for “the little black dress” and its classic style. The brand will never be out of fashion.

