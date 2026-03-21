Some cities even thrive on gambling. Here are a few examples:

Las Vegas

Nevada’s largest city has long been a symbol of gambling around the world.

It is home to the world’s leading gambling corporations, which attract players from different countries. Some casinos here even have their own airliners to transport their customers.

Even against the backdrop of declining activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas earns more than a billion dollars a month from gambling and contributes approximately the same amount in taxes to the state budget each year.

This city is an excellent example of how one of the world’s largest tourist centres can be built in the middle of the desert and has been making money from it for almost 100 years.

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Macau

Despite the fact that in mainstream Western culture, the image of Las Vegas in gambling is much more widespread, Macau is in no way inferior, and in some ways even surpasses the famous US gambling resort.

This is largely due to the fact that the major companies from Las Vegas, including Sands, Wynn, MGM and others, have been operating here for a long time.

But now Macau is going through relatively difficult times: due to the possible tightening of gambling regulations by the mainland Chinese authorities, the shares of local casinos have recently gone down.

Monte Carlo

Unlike the previous cities, the European gambling capital is also a major cultural centre, and it can be more difficult for people on a limited budget to get here.

In fact, Monte Carlo is a district within the Principality of Monaco, which in turn has the status of a microstate within France.

The first casino here appeared in 1865 thanks to Prince Charles III of Monaco of the Grimaldi dynasty and his mother. Today, the Monte Carlo casino complex houses an opera house and the National Museum of Fine Arts.

This casino remains one of the oldest and most popular in the world. In the morning, the casino functions as a tourist attraction, and after 2 p.m., it becomes a gambling establishment.

Singapore

Another city-state known for its gambling district, or more precisely, Marina Bay.

The hallmark of this place is an integrated resort in the form of three towers and a connecting 340-metre sky park, which is also the brainchild of the American company Las Vegas Sands.

The total cost of this project is estimated at $8 billion.

It is noteworthy that local residents must pay £150 for a single entry to the resort, as it is primarily intended for foreign visitors.

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