Pencil Skirt Outfits: Chic Spring Styling Ideas You’ll Love

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Mini skirts, midi skirts, tennis skirts, fall and winter skirts, sarong skirts… we’ve covered a lot of skirt styles here on Atlantic-Pacific. And today, we’re adding another category to the list — pencil skirts! I think this silhouette gets a bad rap. When most people think of pencil skirts, they picture drab office wear or stuffy, traditional suiting. But the pencil skirt outfits trending in 2026 are anything but ordinary. Today, I’m going to walk through some of my current favorite pieces and show you how to pair them with other styles to create chic, trendy, and fun spring looks.

If you want to get my look above you can shop my skirt here (also love this one), jacket here and bag here!

Why Pencil Skirt Outfits Never Go Out of Style

Pencil skirt outfits have stood the test of time for a reason. The sleek, tailored silhouette is incredibly flattering and instantly makes any look feel polished and intentional. Over the years, designers have reimagined this classic piece in fresh fabrics, colors, and styling combinations, so it never feels dated. Whether you pair one with a cozy knit, a simple tee, or a structured blazer, a pencil skirt always adds an effortlessly stylish touch.

Chic Pencil Skirt Styles to Build Outfits Around

Typically, when I chat about how to style a specific item, I highlight the best places to shop for it. But when it comes to pencil skirts, it’s honestly a bit of a treasure hunt. I usually start by browsing my favorite retailers — Nordstrom, Saks, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter — so I can see a little bit of everything, from budget-friendly finds to investment pieces, as well as classic styles and over-the-top trends.

After doing a little (okay, a lot!) of shopping around, these are the pencil skirt styles I’m currently loving for spring and summer outfits.

Sheer Pencil Skirt Styles

Sheer pencil skirts continue to trend, and they feel fresh, flirty, and fun for spring. I think this organza overlay style is an excellent value, and I also love this stunning lace skirt. I honestly wish more brands were offering these styles in vibrant colors for spring and summer. I’d love to put together some fun pencil skirt outfits in a bold chartreuse or feminine fuchsia.

Pencil Skirt Matching Sets

You know I’m a sucker for a matching set, so of course I love a great pencil skirt pairing! This lace set was the first one to catch my eye — the color, the fabric, the slightly oversized fit… what a dream! Now, how about a ladylike set in the most feminine jacquard print? Look no further than this one. Had I not known any better, I would have guessed it was designer!

Pencil Skirts with a Pop of Color

It wouldn’t be spring without pulling out bright, fun colors and dreaming up new combinations to love. I initially fell HARD for this skirt, but quickly backtracked when I saw the price. After a bit more searching, I found a similar style at a much better price point — and in colors I adore: this one in green or pink. Swoon! I immediately started scheming all the pencil skirt outfits I could create with either option.

Pencil Skirts in Pretty Prints

If you’re looking for a true statement piece, look no further than a printed pencil skirt. This one knocked my socks off! I, of course, love the print as well as the hints of metallic woven throughout the knit. It’s just begging for a ton of gold accessories. And when it comes to prints, no one does it quite like La DoubleJ. This 3D printed pencil skirt is very high on my wish list. And one more, just for fun — this floral pencil skirt is worth a mention. The red against the blue feels so fresh.

Endlessly Elegant Pencil Skirt Options

I’ve always loved a tea-length or maxi-length pencil skirt. When styled properly, the silhouette feels incredibly elegant and almost gala-worthy. This simple black version caught my eye, as did this longer-length pencil skirt. The appliqué design on this last one is so chic and interesting, making it the centerpiece of any spring outfit.

Pencil Skirt Outfits for Spring

Spring is the perfect season to get creative with pencil skirt outfits. The length feels just right for the weather, and you can easily add layers to stay warm if there’s still a chill in the air. Today, I’m leaning into the idea that more is more — scarves, brooches, vivid colors… let’s play around and have some fun!

Statement Pencil Skirt Outfit Idea

Let’s start with a bang! This skirt is a stunning piece, and I feel like it’s begging for equally fun styling to match its mood. It would look wonderful paired with this black tassel top and this mint Savette bag.

I’d keep the shoes simple with these bestselling ankle-strap sandals, which are back in stock. Complete this pencil skirt outfit with these chic oval sunglasses.

High-Fashion Pencil Skirt Outfit Idea

If you’re looking to try high-fashion pencil skirt outfits, this one is for you. As I mentioned above, I’m completely smitten with this metallic skirt — I’ve been dreaming of having it in my closet and styling it again and again. I love how these slingback sandals almost mimic the skirt’s print; the gold tone is simply perfect.

For a truly dramatic moment, pair it with a feather-trim top. The silhouette plays beautifully against the sleek shape of the skirt and even creates a subtle hint of print mixing. It would also look incredibly cool styled with this asymmetrical feather tunic top.

Chic Sheer Pencil Skirt Outfit for Spring

We can’t skip styling a sheer skirt! As I mentioned above, I think this one is the best bang for your buck, and I love both colors. I would choose the light blue and pair it with this satin-and-lace top that feels like it was made for it. I love the idea of keeping the look sleek and finishing it with these timeless slingbacks.

To complete the outfit, add this Lizzie Fortunato bag, which I can’t stop wearing. I’m especially excited for some of the new colors coming this spring (you can preorder here)!

Colorblocked Pencil Skirt Outfit Idea

Last but not least, let’s have some fun with color blocking! I think this pink pencil skirt, at under $150, would be such a fun addition to my closet. I love it paired with this sheer top or this polo in the same hue. Go ahead and add a feather brooch — because why not? This satin bag plays beautifully off the sequins and feathers, and these shoes keep the look from feeling too stuffy.

Pencil Skirt Outfits to Try This Season

If you’re looking to put together some fun, classic, and chic pencil skirt outfits this spring, I hope these ideas are helpful. No matter what, I always recommend starting with pieces that align with your personal style and building the outfit from there. This approach will always help you feel your best. Cheers to spring weather and many more pencil skirt looks to come!

For additional style inspiration, be sure to check out these posts:

How to Wear Pillbox Hats: The Ultimate Styling Guide

My Six Favorite Pairs of White Denim for Spring

How to Wear Blazers for Effortlessly Chic Style

How to Style a Midi Skirt: Outfit Inspiration & Tips

The post Pencil Skirt Outfits: Chic Spring Styling Ideas You’ll Love appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.





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